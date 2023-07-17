Scale Computing Named a Winner for CRN's 2023 Tech Innovator Award

Industry-First Cloud-Based Fleet Management Solution, Scale Computing Fleet Manager, Wins in Edge Computing/Internet of Things Category

INDIANAPOLIS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has chosen Scale Computing a winner for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. The company is being recognized for its Scale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//Fleet Manager) in the Edge Computing/Internet of Things category.

Available as part of the award-winning Scale Computing Platform , SC//Fleet Manager is the industry-first cloud-based fleet management solution with both zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) and Secure Link features. The solution allows users to see and manage their entire fleet at once from an intuitive cloud-based console . ZTP provides cloud-like simplicity for administrators, allowing them to centrally configure clusters in SC//Fleet Manager prior to nodes arriving on-premises, decreasing the installation time by 90% or more. Secure Link enables cloud-like simplicity for administrators, allowing them to access the HyperCore UI for in-depth cluster management with the click of a button, without needing expensive or complex remote access solutions. Edge deployments are just a click away on any browser, on any device, anywhere.

"We pride ourselves on continuing to deliver innovative, intelligent, and simple edge computing solutions that enable customers to successfully and reliably deploy applications at the edge. SC//Fleet Manager consolidates real-time conditions for a fleet of clusters, including storage and compute resources, allowing MSPs and IT leaders to quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, for over 50,000 clusters," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Scale Computing is thrilled to be honored by CRN and remains committed to providing our partners and customers with solutions that bring simplicity and scalability together, replacing existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running workloads, regardless of any hardware requirements. We're excited to be named a CRN Tech Innovator again this year."

This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries—including solution provider testimonials—using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to each one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators . For more information on SC//Fleet Manager, visit scalecomputing.com/sc-fleet-manager .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

