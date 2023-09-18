Scale Computing Named to Exclusive 2023 MES Midmarket 100 List

Edge Computing Solution Provider Recognized for its Forward-Thinking Technology and Positive Impact on Midsize Business Partners

HOUSTON , Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIDSIZE ENTERPRISE SUMMIT Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company on its 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list. The prestigious list recognizes the top forward-thinking technology providers whose solutions support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Scale Computing was also named to the inaugural MES Matters list in 2022, making this the second consecutive year the company has been recognized as a key vendor serving the midmarket. Winners were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Scale Computing was named to the list for its award-winning solutions that power the growth of its midmarket business partners. Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage solution. Eliminating complexity, reducing costs, and decreasing management time, SC//Platform delivers faster time to value than competing solutions and enables midsize organizations to run applications in a unified environment that scales from 1 to 50,000 servers.

"We are honored to have been named to the exclusive MES Midmarket 100 list. This award is particularly meaningful to us at Scale Computing because it underscores our commitment to our midsize business partners," said Jeff Ready, Scale Computing CEO and co-founder. "With the emergence of edge computing, applications are closer than ever to the people and things interacting with them. Scale Computing makes this possible without sacrificing cloud-like ease of use, scalability, and availability. We enable IT leaders to scale quickly and affordably, which we know is critical for midsize businesses. Our company has long been dedicated to driving growth and supporting innovation among our partners, allowing them to do more profitable and productive work, and our recognition on the MES Midmarket 100 list is a testament to that dedication."

Ready will be speaking at this year's Midsize Enterprise Summit Fall event, held September 17th - 19th in Houston, Texas. In his talk, "Moving Beyond VMware: Trust, Innovation, and the Edge — The Personal Story Behind Scale Computing," Ready will provide a unique perspective on the future of IT and the role that trust, partnership, and innovation will play in navigating the ever-changing technology landscape. Scale Computing team members will be at booth 401 during the event.

The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today's biggest IT movers and shakers who've set themselves apart as forward-thinking technology providers that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Winners were selected based on their consistent commitment to helping the midmarket segment succeed and thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy.

"The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S middle market businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people," said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. "The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that's why I'm so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment."

Scale Computing's recognition to the MES Midmarket 100 list follows the company's fifth-consecutive win of CRN's Annual Report Card (ARC) Award, as well as several other accolades, including CRN's Tech Innovator, Top 100 Executives, Channel Chief, Women of the Channel, and a 5-star rating for the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide.

The MES Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/midmarket100.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , G2 , and TrustRadius .

SOURCE Scale Computing