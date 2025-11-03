Scale Computing™ Named to the Prestigious CRN Edge Computing 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , on the 2025 Edge Computing 100 list. The list honors the 100 leading edge computing companies for 2025 across three key categories: Edge Hardware, Software and Services; IoT and 5G Edge Services; and Edge Security. This is the sixth consecutive year that Scale Computing has been named to the prestigious list since its inception.

As businesses increasingly prioritize real-time data processing at the source and the protection of remote and hybrid workforces, edge technologies have become essential differentiators. These solutions enable end customers to boost productivity, enhance reliability, and advance their digital transformation efforts. The technology vendors named to the 2025 CRN Edge Computing 100 list are being honored for empowering channel partners with the building blocks to develop next-generation edge solutions that lower latency, accelerate data collection and analytics, and enhance security for their customers.

"Scale Computing takes great pride in providing the most innovative edge computing and hyperconverged solutions enabling IT managers to run applications and process data at the network's edge, optimizing performance and reducing complexity. Being named to CRN's Edge Computing 100 list for the sixth year in a row is a testament to our commitment to our partners and customers as we continue to establish ourselves as the leader in edge computing, managed network services, and re-virtualization markets," said Craig Theriac, vice president, product management at Scale Computing.

Scale Computing offers a full range of edge computing solutions. Scale Computing Platform™ edge computing solution (SC//Platform™) combines simplicity and scalability, offering a unified, easy-to-manage solution that replaces complex infrastructure and ensures high availability for workloads. With the Zero-Touch Provisioning™ feature in Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ , managing edge computing infrastructure becomes as simple as managing cloud resources. Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale without adding complexity or taxing IT teams. Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network services provides visibility of all network devices and delivers local computing power and the physical connection for remote network updates and troubleshooting.

"The vendors featured on the 2025 Edge Computing 100 list are leading the way in delivering technologies that enable trailblazing edge solutions," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their innovation empowers the IT channel ecosystem to create exceptional solutions that enhance operational efficiency, elevate data analytics, and strengthen security across remote and hybrid environments."

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com.

