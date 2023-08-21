Scale Computing Named Winner of CRN's Annual Report Card (ARC) Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Solution Providers Rank Scale Computing Number One Channel Provider of Converged/Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Multicloud Software Platforms

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company as a winner in both the Converged/Hyperconverged Infrastructure and the Multicloud Software Platforms categories of the 2023 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year Scale Computing has been recognized as a CRN ARC Award winner, and the company once again swept all subcategories within each category of their win, including Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed & Cloud Services.

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company's XChange 2023 conference , taking place this week in Nashville, TN. Scale Computing's Kyle Fenske and Mike O'Neil will be at the conference to present their talk, "A New Way to Virtualize." Attendees can meet with the Scale Computing team at booth number 901.

Powered by groundbreaking products, services, and partner programs, CRN's ARC Awards recognize the industry's top technology vendors. Through a survey of 3,300 solution providers across North America, 68 technology vendor partners were ranked across subcategories and recognized for their efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, build strong partner programs, and develop long-term successful relationships with them. As a 38-year-old tradition with a reputation as one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, the awards honor best-in-class vendors committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relations.

"We are deeply honored to be a repeat recipient of CRN's ARC Award, which truly echoes the sentiments of our valued partners," remarked Jeff Ready, Scale Computing CEO and co-founder. "To secure the top position in both Converged/Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Multicloud Software Platforms underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence, and to the success of our partners and customers. Scale Computing is a channel-first company with over 2,200 partners globally, and we invest heavily in making our partner community successful. From the beginning, our mission has been to redefine the vendor-partner relationship, setting new standards in customer and partner satisfaction. Our fifth-year win and sweep across all subcategories, surpassing our competitors once more, exemplifies our dedication to fulfilling that very pledge."

The ARC Award win comes on the heels of other major channel award recognitions for Scale Computing, including CRN Tech Innovator, Top 100 Executives, Channel Chief, Women of the Channel, and a 5-star rating for the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide. The award-winning Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage solution. SC//Platform eliminates complexity, lowers costs, reduces management time, and maximizes uptime, delivering faster time to value than competing solutions and enabling organizations to run applications in a unified environment that scales from 1 to 50,000 servers. Over the past year, the Scale Computing Partner Community has continued to grow its global partner base and has expanded its offerings with the launch of SC//Fleet Manager and introduction of the Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) and Secure Link features.

"It's an honor to recognize these vendors that regularly deliver industry-leading products and services to further successful channel partner relationships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "In addition to showcasing our winners, CRN's Annual Report Card Awards give vendors useful input and insight into how they stand with partners that can be implemented into their channel strategies going forward. We are excited to offer our congratulations to all the award recipients in person at XChange 2023 in August."

Coverage of the CRN 2023 ARC results can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN Magazine.

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate, G2, and TrustRadius.

