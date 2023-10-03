Scale Computing Offers Simple, Secure, Reliable IT Infrastructure to Combat 'Zombie' Technology

Company Gifting Zombie Survival Kits to End Users in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa through November 4th

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its new campaign targeting outdated, 'zombie-like' infrastructure and calling on organizations to learn more about Scale Computing Platform's (SC//Platform) future-ready solutions. Between now and November 4, 2023, end users in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) can register for the company's free Zombie Apocalypse Essentials Kit, containing a water bottle, lantern, and powerbank.

"IT managers are increasingly dealing with unreliable, inflexible, and inefficient systems. Instead of being haunted by outdated and traditional infrastructure, we invite users to learn more about Scale Computing and our Scale Computing Platform. SC//Platform brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing existing outdated infrastructure and providing high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage platform, while leveraging our patented self-healing technology to maintain maximum uptime for all applications," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month , dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of digital security and protecting personal data. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, maintaining modern infrastructure with a powerful cybersecurity stance is key to keeping critical business applications and data secured. Scale Computing's campaign aims to help businesses fortify their defenses against the three blood-thirsty 'zombies' that commonly haunt outdated, traditional three-tier infrastructure:

Dreadful Downtime — an unreliable network that causes unexpected and expensive downtime for an organization

SC//Platform provides infrastructure that is simple, secure, scalable, and reliable. With SC//Fleet Manager , the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning and Secure Link features allow administrators to centrally and securely monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments, with few or no on-site IT personnel.

To learn more about how you can unleash the power of SC//Platform to make your escape from outdated zombie infrastructure and claim your Zombie Apocalypse Essentials Kit, visit our website .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

