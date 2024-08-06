Scale Computing Pumps Ease of Edge Computing into Convenience & Fuel Retail Industry with Innovative Technology and Ecosystem Partners, Announces New Customer Royal Farms

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, announced today its latest success in the convenience and fuel retail industry, with new customer Royal Farms. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Scale Computing is revolutionizing the landscape of IT infrastructure in this sector by delivering a single platform for unparalleled performance, reliability, and ease of use for the deployment, management, and growth of on-premises applications like POS, IoT, pump monitoring, video surveillance, and customer experience.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with 260 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. To keep those stores open and productive at all times, Royal Farms wanted to run their applications in a fully integrated platform with the following industry-leading features:

High Availability: Scale Computing HyperCore (SC//HyperCore) technology ensures uninterrupted operations and optimal performance, introducing high availability even in the most demanding and remote environments.

Scale Computing HyperCore (SC//HyperCore) technology ensures uninterrupted operations and optimal performance, introducing high availability even in the most demanding and remote environments. Ease of Use: Scale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//Fleet Manager) simplifies IT infrastructure management tasks, providing retailers with a centralized interface to oversee their application infrastructure at the distributed edge effortlessly.

Scale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//Fleet Manager) simplifies IT infrastructure management tasks, providing retailers with a centralized interface to oversee their application infrastructure at the distributed edge effortlessly. Speed of Deployment: Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) enables rapid deployment across hundreds and thousands of stores, streamlining operations and driving efficiency.

(SC//Platform) enables rapid deployment across hundreds and thousands of stores, streamlining operations and driving efficiency. Scalability: Simply mix and match old and new hardware and applications on the same infrastructure for a future-proof environment that can scale up or down as needed.

Another reason Royal Farms selected Scale Computing is its Scale Computing Fleet Manager , the first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale. It allows customers to quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning and Secure Link features allow administrators to centrally and securely monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments, with few or no on-site IT personnel. This is exactly what Royal Farms needed.

"Our focus is to be available to our customers whenever they need us. Downtime is not an option, nor is having IT personnel available at our sites. We need to be able to centrally monitor and manage the applications at our stores so that we can deliver the experience our customers have come to expect," said Jesse Wolcott, IT Infrastructure Manager, Royal Farms. "We were challenged with updating outdated IT infrastructures, fragmented systems, and manual processes and wanted a completely modern solution. Scale Computing is helping us optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve unparalleled scalability and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry."

SC//Platform is being delivered across all Royal Farms locations on small form factor NUC hardware provided by Simply NUC . The integration partnership between Simply NUC and Scale Computing provides ease of doing business for distributed enterprises on right-sized hardware for size constrained locations. Simply NUC is the leader in the small form factor hardware industry and continues to innovate alongside Scale Computing for expanded edge computing offerings.

Advancing growth in this industry vertical is Scale Computing's strategic alliance partnership with Mako Networks to address easier edge networking and PCI compliance challenges for the distributed enterprise. Scale Computing and Mako Networks partner to offer edge computing and edge networking management with strong customer support that fuels bottom line growth for these locations. Mako Networks technologies helps bridge the gap and secure networking with features like:

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)

Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDS/IPS)

Scale Computing has also established OEM partnerships with industry leader DUMAC , who is providing fully virtualized solutions for Point of Sale (POS) systems. With the knowledge, expertise and services teams that understand the convenience and fuel retail market, DUMAC is delivering a fully integrated, easy to use solution that supports thousands of stores and can be managed with minimal IT overhead. DUMAC partners with both Scale Computing and Mako Networks and continues to innovate for leading brands with these strategic technology relationships that have been developed.

"We are excited to bring our innovative technology and strategic partnerships to customers like Royal Farms in the convenience and fuel retail industry," said Jeff Ready, CEO at Scale Computing. "With our platform's unmatched capabilities and ecosystem partners, we are empowering distributed retailers to embrace the future of edge computing, driving efficiency, compliance, and profitability."

For more information about Scale Computing's solutions for the convenience and fuel retail industry, visit

