Scale Computing Recognized as an Established Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized as an Established Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software. Scale Computing shares the news from this week's Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference , where its CEO and Co-founder Jeff Ready will be speaking on December 10th. His presentation, "Redefining Virtualization: The Alternative VM Platform you Seek, for Midsize Companies to the Enterprise Edge," will take place at 4:45pm PT in Theater 2-9167.

The Voice of the Customer report synthesizes real-world reviews from Gartner Peer Insights, offering invaluable information for infrastructure and operations leaders purchasing technology and services. This peer-driven perspective provides firsthand insight into the implementation and use of various solutions, empowering IT decision-makers to make informed buying choices. Complementing Gartner's expert research, these user reviews play a crucial role in the buying process.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized as an Established Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "We believe this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the value we deliver to our customers. Scale Computing Platform simplifies IT operations and reduces costs, allowing our customers to focus on what matters most: driving their business forward. We're proud to be the VMware alternative of choice for partners and customers looking for a virtualization platform that's easy to manage, easy to use, and has a competitive total cost of ownership."

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software provides a complete software solution that combines compute, storage, and networking resources into a single, integrated system to run applications and store data. In the Voice of the Customer report, vendors are categorized into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption and Overall Experience with HCI solutions. Vendors in the lower-right "Established" quadrant of the Voice of the Customer meet or exceed the market average User Interest and Adoption. Scale Computing has 4.7 out of 5-Stars with a total of 612 user ratings on the Gartner Peer Insights website , with 94 percent of peers recommending Scale Computing's HCI solutions.

Scale Computing (SC//Platform) combines simplicity and scalability, replacing existing infrastructure to empower enterprises to run applications and process data at the edge of their networks, outside centralized data centers, closest to where data is created and utilized. With SC//Fleet Manager, the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning allows administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel.

For a limited-time, new partners who sign up for the award-winning Scale Computing Partner Program can get a free hyperconverged edge computing node through the SC//Fast Track Partner Promotion to experience the company's industry-leading technology firsthand.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or ﬁtness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference

Gartner[SB1] IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, brings the world's technology leaders together to hear top trends, find objective answers and topic coverage in addition to best practices. Gain the insights and guidance to create an effective pathway to the future and network with your peers.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

