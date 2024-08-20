Scale Computing Recognized With CRN 2024 Annual Report Card (ARC) Award for Sixth Consecutive Year

Solution Providers Rank Scale Computing as the Top Performer in Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that it won a 2024 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Award in the Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure category from CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company. This is the sixth consecutive year Scale Computing has been recognized as a CRN ARC Award winner, and the company once again swept all subcategories, including Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed & Cloud Services.

Among the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN's ARC Awards recognize vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relationships. The award is based on solution provider evaluations of technology vendors' efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop high-value partner benefits, and foster long-term, successful partnerships.

"We are honored to receive a CRN ARC Award for the sixth year in a row as it is a true testament to our continued investment in our partner community," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "To win the Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure category and sweep all subcategories underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and investment in making our partner community successful. There has been a lot of uncertainty in the market this year, but we have proudly stayed true to our core values of being a channel-first organization and setting new standards in both customer and partner satisfaction."

The ARC Award win comes on the heels of other major channel award recognitions for Scale Computing, including CRN Tech Innovator finalist, Channel Chief, Women of the Channel, and a CRN Partner Program Guide 5-star rating. Ready was also recently named the number one IT Innovator and Scott Mann named a Top 25 Channel Sales Leader in CRN's Top 100 Executives list. The company is also currently offering two VMware alternative promotions. New and current partners looking to switch customers to Scale Computing can participate in the VMware Rip & Replace promotion and receive a 25% discount on Scale Computing software and services for each new customer implementation. VMware customers seeking VMware Alternatives can transfer existing software licenses and exchange existing hardware through the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion.

The award-winning Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage solution. SC//Platform eliminates complexity, lowers costs, reduces management time, and maximizes uptime, delivering faster time to value than competing solutions and enabling organizations to run applications in a unified environment that scales from 1 to 50,000 servers.

The ARC Awards highlight the top-performing vendors in one or more of the 27 technology product categories or four subcategories: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services. Survey participants rated 58 vendor partners across 27 technology product categories, evaluating satisfaction levels in four main subcategories and 22 criteria, including GenAI, ease of integration, marketing support, and partner communication.

"We're thrilled to recognize technology vendors who partners have selected as the gold standard for products, services, and programs that support solution provider success in the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "The winners of this year's CRN Annual Report Card Awards demonstrate continuous dedication to building strong partnerships and delivering long-term value and opportunity for their solution provider partners. Congratulations to all the winners for this notable achievement and unwavering commitment to excellence."

Coverage of the CRN 2024 ARC winners can be found online at CRN.com/ARC , and full results will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN Magazine.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

SOURCE Scale Computing