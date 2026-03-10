Scale Computing™ Simplifies PCI DSS Readiness With New Compliance Self-Assessment Tool

Company launches PCI DSS Self-Assessment solution to help Retailers and Distributed Enterprises strengthen defenses and improve audit outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing ™, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the release of its new PCI DSS Compliance Self-Assessment Tool, part of the company's SC//AcuVigil™ managed network services. The tool offers IT and compliance leaders a faster, more accessible way to evaluate an organization's security posture and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) readiness across all locations and vendors.

The new tool addresses one of the most persistent challenges for organizations that handle credit card payments — meeting PCI DSS requirements, and maintaining ongoing visibility into compliance and security performance. By guiding users step-by-step through the most common PCI control areas, Scale Computing™ helps organizations understand their current posture, identify opportunities to strengthen security, improve audit outcomes, and reduce the manual overhead often associated with compliance assessments.

"PCI compliance has long been a complex and time-consuming process for businesses," said Craig Theriac, vice president, product management at Scale Computing™. "Without clear visibility across all systems, locations, and vendors, it's difficult for IT and security decision-makers to accurately assess compliance, security, and preparedness. Our new PCI DSS Compliance Self-Assessment Tool makes it easier for IT and compliance teams to pinpoint gaps, strengthen their security posture, and prepare for audits, without the need for consultants or complicated tools. It's about helping organizations build trust while keeping compliance efficient, actionable, and achievable."

With a short, multiple-choice format, the new tool helps organizations evaluate key compliance areas, including:

Vulnerability Management: Frequency and automation of internal and external scanning.

Frequency and automation of internal and external scanning. Third-Party and Vendor Access Controls: How vendor access is granted, audited, and secured.

How vendor access is granted, audited, and secured. Network Segmentation and Isolation: Verification of payment system segmentation and documentation practices.

Verification of payment system segmentation and documentation practices. Audit Readiness and Documentation: Strength of PCI-related tracking, logging, and reporting processes and activity across all locations.

Strength of PCI-related tracking, logging, and reporting processes and activity across all locations. Encryption and Secure Communication: Encryption standards during transit and consistency across systems.

Upon completion of the self-assessment, users receive a personalized report summarizing strengths, potential risks, and actionable recommendations. These insights can be used to quickly identify high-impact areas for improvement, strengthen defenses, improve audit outcomes, and kickstart conversations around centralizing or automating compliance workflows.

Scale Computing™ delivers a full range of edge computing and network solutions. SC//AcuVigil ™ managed network services combine 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, providing multi-site operators a unified, effortless way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. It enables enterprises to centralize visibility across; automate vulnerability scanning, logging, and documentation; and control remote access without the risks of shared credentials or unmanaged VPNs. Supported by 24/7 expert assistance, the solution helps IT teams confidently maintain PCI DSS compliance while focusing on business operations. The recent acquisition of Adaptiv Networks , a leading cloud-native Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, will extend SC//AcuVigil™ managed network service's capabilities with integrated SD-WAN connectivity, advanced network performance optimization, and centralized orchestration across distributed environments.

To learn more about the new Scale Computing™new PCI DSS Compliance Self-Assessment Tool, please visit scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/pci-assessment .

About Scale Computing™

Scale Computing™ is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing™ delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing™ to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing™ is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com .

Scale Computing and other Scale Computing marks are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

