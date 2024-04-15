Scale Computing Targets 50% YoY Growth as Record Q1 2024 is Fueled by Channel Partners and Customers Seeking VMware Alternative Solutions

Industry Veteran and Scale Computing Board Member and Advisor, Don Aquilano, Joins the Company as Chief Administrative Officer as Company Sees Explosive Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced record revenue for the first quarter of 2024, increasing sales by 35 percent YoY from Q1 2023. Increased partner and customer demand for new virtualization and edge computing solutions drove the record growth. The company also announced that Don Aquilano has joined as Chief Administrative Officer.

"We have seen a seismic shift in demand for both enterprise edge computing and alternative virtualization platforms generally, resulting in record inbound interest and pipeline growth. This is unlike anything I've seen in my career. The Q1 results put us on a trajectory to exceed 50 percent year-to-year revenue growth in 2024," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We've stayed true to our core values of being a channel-first organization, and as a result, we saw the highest percentage of revenue ever from our channel partners. We continue to offer partners and end-customers the innovative and resilient IT solutions they need in today's dynamic market."

In Q1, the company also launched two exclusive promotions for VMware partners and customers looking for new virtualization solutions. Current and new partners looking to switch customers to Scale Computing can participate in the VMware Rip & Replace promotion and receive a 25% discount on Scale Computing software and services for each new customer implementation. VMware customers looking for an alternative with no-cost coverage for their remaining contract terms can participate in the Seamless Switch Program . Additionally, Scale Computing launched Scale Computing Showcase , offering partners and their customers open access to trial the Scale Computing Platform solutions suite.

Scale Computing welcomed Don Aquilano as the company's new Chief Administrative Officer. With decades of experience as a venture capitalist, Aquilano has a deep understanding of the supply chain, operations, and how to structure both long term and short term financial deals. Previously, Don held positions at HP, Diageo, and the Boston Consulting Group and has been a lead investor, advisor, and board member with Scale Computing since 2009.

"We're thrilled to have Don in a more substantial role as part of the Scale Computing team. His extensive finance and operations experience will help us as we continue our strong growth," said Ready.

Key Q1 2024 awards, recognitions, and partnerships include:

