Scale Computing Welcomes VMware Users With a Full System Exchange Trade-Up Offer

Customers Seeking VMware Alternatives Can Transfer Existing Software Licenses and Exchange Existing Hardware When Upgrading to the Award-Winning Scale Computing Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its new offering, Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing . The promotion is built to empower VMware customers with a seamless transition experience while embracing the transformative capabilities of Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform). This program extends the company's previous Seamless Switch offer to upgrade software to now also include hardware, ensuring a comprehensive migration experience tailored to fit any needs.

Benefits of Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing include:*

Full system exchange trade-up opportunity — customers can choose to take advantage of the software license term offer, or they can upgrade to both Scale Computing software and hardware with this exchange program

Migration tool to enhance the transition experience

SC//Advanced Training certification opportunity

One complimentary Platform//2025 event pass

"We continue to see an increased demand in partners and customers looking to migrate quickly and seamlessly to VMware alternatives in today's market uncertainty. Scale Computing proudly offers a true upgrade from VMware, with our innovative and industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions that mitigate the risk of both rising costs and management time," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "SC//Platform enables users to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership by 40% and eliminates the burden on IT staff for organizations of all sizes to manage complex virtualization environments easily. We also offer a predictable and transparent pricing model, simplifying budgets and reducing the risk of unexpected expenses associated with complex licensing structures. We are always looking for ways to make it simple for customers to switch to Scale Computing, and this promotion makes it easier than ever to transition to SC//Platform."

SC//Platform eliminates the need for specialized virtualization knowledge, offers a user-friendly interface, and can be set up in minutes. It is designed to be self-healing, making it more resilient to hardware failures, and features automated backups, integrated disaster recovery, resource allocation, and scaling. Virtualization software and appliances are based on patented technologies designed from the ground up to minimize infrastructure complexity and cost. SC//Fleet Manager , the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, allows customers to quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning allows administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel, and Secure Link provides cloud-like simplicity for administrators.

For a limited time, all VMware customers who receive a demo and a customized Scale Computing Platform quote will also receive a FREE Fitbit Versa 4. To learn more about the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion, please visit here .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

* Discount dependent on remaining life of the hardware using a five year useful life

* Software licensing extension limited to one year

