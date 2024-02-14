Scale Computing Welcomes VMware Users With No-Cost License Transfer Offer

Customers Breaking Up With VMware Can Transfer up to a Year of Their Existing License When Moving to the Award-Winning Scale Computing Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its Seamless Switch Promotion for VMware customers looking for an alternative solution. Scale Computing will cover any remaining VMware contract term at no charge for up to 12 months when a customer moves to SC//Platform. Additionally, migrating customers will receive free migration tool access, complimentary Scale Computing Advanced Training Certification, and a free registration pass to the second annual Scale Computing customer and partner event, Platform//2024 .

Recent changes in VMware pricing and licensing have left some customers heartbroken and searching for an alternative for their IT infrastructure needs. The award-winning VMware alternative, SC//Platform , offers:

75% time savings managing infrastructure

80% reduction in downtime

65-75% licensing cost savings (roughly $50,000 )

"There is a lot of uncertainty in the market right now as partners and customers are looking to migrate quickly and seamlessly to VMware alternatives. At Scale Computing, we are proud to offer not just an alternative, but a true upgrade from VMware with our innovative and industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions that mitigate the risk of both rising costs and management time," stated Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "SC//Platform reduces the burden on IT staff and enables organizations of all sizes to manage complex virtualization environments easily. We also offer a predictable and transparent pricing model, simplifying budgets and reducing the risk of unexpected expenses associated with complex licensing structures. Scale Computing enables customers to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership by 40% and manage an entire infrastructure from a single pane of glass. Our promotion makes it easier than ever to transition to SC//Platform."

SC//Platform eliminates the need for specialized virtualization knowledge, offers a user-friendly interface, and can be set up in minutes. It is designed to be self-healing, making it more resilient to hardware failures, and features automated backups, integrated disaster recovery, resource allocation, and scaling. Virtualization software and appliances are based on patented technologies designed from the ground up to minimize infrastructure complexity and cost. SC//Fleet Manager , the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, allows customers to quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning allows administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel, and Secure Link provides cloud-like simplicity for administrators.

Scale Computing is now offering more to sweeten the deal for customers looking for a new virtualization solution to love! For a limited time, all VMware customers who receive a demo and a customized SC//Platform quote will also receive a FREE Fitbit Versa 4. To learn more about the promotion, click here .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

