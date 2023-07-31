Scale Computing's Jeff Ready, Scott Mann Recognized on CRN's 2023 Top 100 Executives List

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, and Scott Mann, global channel chief, to its exclusive 2023 Top 100 Executives list.

CRN's Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are setting the pace for the rest of the IT industry. The list honors executives impacting the IT channel across four subcategories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disruptors. Ready was named to the Top 25 Innovators subcategory, while Mann was named to the Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders subcategory.

Despite the past year's challenging global economic environment, Ready led Scale Computing to increased sales and profitability, driven by its edge computing software platform, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and channel partnerships, and the launch of SC//Fleet Manager with Zero-Touch Provisioning and Secure Link, the first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale. Over the past year, Mann led the global channel team and continuously worked to improve the Scale Computing MSP program, while increasing revenue and average selling price (ASP) per partner.

"Innovation infiltrates everything we do at Scale Computing, from our highly reliable, scalable, and easy-to-manage solutions to our partner and customer relationships. We constantly seek to leverage that innovation to solve customer problems," said Ready. "Scale Computing continues to be a leader in the emerging edge computing space and we're very proud of the innovations we've made in the technology, products, and partnerships that help us work with enterprises of all sizes, all around the world, today."

The annual Top 100 Executives list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives who are supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named to the list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through their innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.

"We've had tremendous success in the Scale Computing Partner Community over the past year with SC//Fleet Manager and it's exciting to see how our end customers find more value and success with both our technology and their valued advisors in the channel partner community. I'm thrilled to be named on CRN's 2023 Top 100 Executives list and look forward to continuing to lead and grow Scale Computing's channel efforts worldwide," said Mann.

"It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren't afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty."

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

