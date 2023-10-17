Scale Computing's Marlena Fernandez Named a Finalist for the 2023 CRN Women of the Year Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that Marlena Fernandez, vice president of marketing, has been recognized as a finalist in the inaugural CRN Women of the Year Awards. Hosted by The Channel Company , the awards honor exceptional women, companies, and allies who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation within the IT channel and tech industry. Fernandez has been named as a finalist for the Marketing Executive of the Year Award.

"We are extremely proud to yet again have Marlena's accomplishments recognized by the industry," stated Scale Computing CEO and Co-founder, Jeff Ready. "Her work has been instrumental in growing our customers and revenue, and in more than doubling Scale Computing's partner base in the past few years. Marlena's continued commitment to the growth of our award-winning Scale Computing Partner Community makes her an invaluable asset to not just Scale Computing, but to our partners, better enabling them to successfully meet their end users' needs for simple, scalable, and affordable IT infrastructure. We are thrilled to celebrate Marlena as a finalist for CRN's Women of the Year Awards."

Fernandez joined the Scale Computing team in 2019 to oversee global marketing strategy for the company and to accelerate customer adoption of edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. An accomplished and results-oriented executive, Fernandez has over two decades of global marketing experience helping channel-leading companies reach their business, branding, and sales goals. Before joining Scale Computing, she served in leadership positions for organizations including Avoka, Cloud Lending Solutions, JustSmart Communications, Oracle, Veritas, Symantec, and Seagate. Fernandez is the first Scale Computing executive to be named to both the CRN Women of the Channel and the Power 100 lists .

The CRN Women of the Year Awards are a testament to the influence of the women and companies driving meaningful change in the tech sector. Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on December 5, 2023 in New York City. To learn more about Fernandez and the other CRN Women of the Year Awards finalists, visit: https://www.crn.com/news/channel-news/crn-women-of-the-year-2023-the-finalists/47 .

To learn more about the Scale Computing Partner Community, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/partners .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

