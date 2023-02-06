Scale Computing's Scott Mann Receives Exclusive Honor as One of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Scott Mann, Global Channel Chief, to its distinguished list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, an award bestowed upon an elite subset of the prestigious 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this accolade celebrates the IT vendor executives who work tirelessly to deliver innovative channel partner programs and strategies while strengthening their companies' commitment to partners.

The company also recently announced that its Scale Computing Platform Summit will be held next week on Feb. 15-16, 2023, at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The inaugural event is open to all Scale Computing customers, partners, and technology alliances and will offer exciting networking opportunities, educational and best practices sessions, an awards reception, and more.

CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2023 have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With their innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships in place, the solution provider community continues to thrive.

Mann has been named a Channel Chief for five consecutive years for his leadership within the Scale Computing Partner Community. In 2022, he helped Scale Computing achieve revenue growth from both existing and net new business and expanded key partnerships. This included the recent availability of the Intel® NUC Enterprise Edge Compute (EEC) Built with Scale Computing platform for sale through the company's channels, including Ingram Micro. Mann also continuously worked to improve the Scale Computing MSP program, while increasing revenue and average selling price (ASP) per partner.

This honor is another channel award recognition for Scale Computing coming on the heels of its 2022 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) award wins in both the Edge Computing and Converged/ HyperConverged Infrastructure categories. The Channel Company also honored the Scale Computing Partner Community with a 5-star rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide.

"Scott plays a critical role in expanding Scale Computing's channel team and pushing to grow the partner base while maintaining customer excellence. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions in 2022, through his leadership, Scale Computing expanded its partner program, raised revenue per partner, and increased the number of customers," said Dave Hallmen, Chief Revenue Officer, Scale Computing. "No one deserves this recognition more than Scott, and we look forward to growing our partner base even further in 2023."

"2022 was a big year for the Scale Computing Partner Community as we launched SC//Fleet Manager and expanded key partnerships with Intel, Avassa, Wasabi, and more. I'm honored to be named one of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs and look forward to helping lead and grow our channel efforts in 2023," said Mann.

CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2023 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

To learn more about Scale Computing's Partner Community or to register for the online version of next week's Platform Summit, please visit: https://www.scalecomputing.com/partners .

