Scalefocus Honored with Three Prestigious Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

News provided by

Scalefocus

03 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

The software company has earned accolades in Employer of the Year, Blended Learning, and Leadership Development categories from the world's premier business awards program.

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The software development company Scalefocus is a renowned provider of custom IT solutions and services that empower businesses to grow and meet the challenges of tomorrow. Bringing together a world-class engineering team and industry expertise, it has a proven track record in creating and accelerating innovations for a plethora of businesses in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. 

Continue Reading
Scalefocus honored with three prestigious Stevie® Awards for Great Employers
Scalefocus honored with three prestigious Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

Its intelligently designed solutions come from the experience gained from 500+ successfully completed projects in 26 countries for 300+ clients, which include Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, and established leaders across a variety of industry verticals, like High-Tech, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, and others. 

In this year's edition of the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers Scalefocus has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® in the Best Use of Blended Learning category, received a Silver award for Employer of the Year - Computer Software - More Than 250 Employees, and Bronze for Best Leadership Development program.

The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers acknowledge the world's best employers, as well as the HR professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers that contribute to the creation and advancement of exceptional work environments. This year, the awards panel reviewed over 1,000 nominations from organizations across 28 nations, emphasizing the competition's global scale and significance.

Scalefocus has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing a thriving workplace where employees can flourish, leaders can emerge, and learning never ceases. These recognitions reflect the company's dedication to providing an environment that encourages personal and professional growth, ultimately enhancing the overall employee experience.

"Receiving the Gold award for Best Use of Blended Learning, along with a Silver for Employer of the Year and Bronze for Best Leadership Development program is a profound honor that reflects the incredible dedication and passion of our entire Leadership and Human Resources team. Our employees are at the core of our company, and these awards recognize the dedication of everyone at Scalefocus to building a workplace where innovation, growth, and well-being flourish. We are humbled by these accomplishments and remain steadfast in our mission to create a culture of excellence, inclusion, and growth." - Tsvetelina Eremieva, Chief People Officer at Scalefocus. 

Scalefocus's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth is evident in its internal development programs like EXPLORE and LEAD. These programs provide valuable opportunities for personal and professional development, empowering employees to excel in their current roles and confidently take on new challenges.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

Media Contact:

Petya Popova-Chilikova

00359896811220

[email protected] 

SOURCE Scalefocus

Also from this source

Scalefocus Wins Three Stevies® at the 20th International Business Awards®

Scalefocus Wins three Stevies® at the 20th International Business Awards® 

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.