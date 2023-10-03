The software company has earned accolades in Employer of the Year, Blended Learning, and Leadership Development categories from the world's premier business awards program.

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The software development company Scalefocus is a renowned provider of custom IT solutions and services that empower businesses to grow and meet the challenges of tomorrow. Bringing together a world-class engineering team and industry expertise, it has a proven track record in creating and accelerating innovations for a plethora of businesses in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Scalefocus honored with three prestigious Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

Its intelligently designed solutions come from the experience gained from 500+ successfully completed projects in 26 countries for 300+ clients, which include Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, and established leaders across a variety of industry verticals, like High-Tech, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, and others.

In this year's edition of the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers Scalefocus has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® in the Best Use of Blended Learning category, received a Silver award for Employer of the Year - Computer Software - More Than 250 Employees, and Bronze for Best Leadership Development program.

The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers acknowledge the world's best employers, as well as the HR professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers that contribute to the creation and advancement of exceptional work environments. This year, the awards panel reviewed over 1,000 nominations from organizations across 28 nations, emphasizing the competition's global scale and significance.

Scalefocus has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing a thriving workplace where employees can flourish, leaders can emerge, and learning never ceases. These recognitions reflect the company's dedication to providing an environment that encourages personal and professional growth, ultimately enhancing the overall employee experience.

"Receiving the Gold award for Best Use of Blended Learning, along with a Silver for Employer of the Year and Bronze for Best Leadership Development program is a profound honor that reflects the incredible dedication and passion of our entire Leadership and Human Resources team. Our employees are at the core of our company, and these awards recognize the dedication of everyone at Scalefocus to building a workplace where innovation, growth, and well-being flourish. We are humbled by these accomplishments and remain steadfast in our mission to create a culture of excellence, inclusion, and growth." - Tsvetelina Eremieva, Chief People Officer at Scalefocus.

Scalefocus's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth is evident in its internal development programs like EXPLORE and LEAD. These programs provide valuable opportunities for personal and professional development, empowering employees to excel in their current roles and confidently take on new challenges.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

