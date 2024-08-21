Scalefocus Wins "Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year" Award at the 2024 International Business Awards® in Addition to Two More Prestigious Recognitions

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The software development company Scalefocus is a renowned provider of custom IT solutions and services that empower businesses to grow and meet the challenges of tomorrow. Bringing together a world-class engineering team and industry expertise, it has a proven track record in creating and accelerating innovations for a plethora of businesses in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its intelligently designed solutions come from the experience gained from 500+ successfully completed projects in 26 countries for 300+ clients, which include Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, and established leaders across a variety of industry verticals, like High-Tech, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, and others.

Scalefocus Wins "Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year" Award at the 2024 International Business Awards®

At the 21st Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs) Scalefocus was honored with three prestigious Stevie® Awards. For the second year in a row, the company won the Gold Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees. It also received the gold accolade for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year for a Custom-Built Tool Digitalizing the Vessel Nomination Process for LNG Carriers. Additionally, Scalefocus was awarded a Silver Stevie® for their In-App Conversational AI Solution in the category Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution – Financial.

The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in every industry across 62 countries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. The Stevie® Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives who participated in the judging process in June and July.

The recognition for Scalefocus' LNG solution reflects the company's role as a primary energy innovator and its conversational AI agent, managing thousands of chat sessions daily, showcases the cutting-edge capabilities of their AI and ML solutions. This new set of three Stevie® Awards comes as a testament to Scalefocus' unwavering, long-term commitment to innovation. The company has been an avid facilitator of AI technology in the past few years, boasting a rich portfolio of AI-powered projects for international clients across various industry verticals.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which are a testament to the dedication and talent of our team. The recognition for our work in energy innovation and AI solutions underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology to create impactful solutions for our clients and the industry at large." - Krasimir Kostadinov, CTO of Scalefocus.

Last year, the company received a Gold Stevie® Award in the category of "Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Up to 2,500 Employees." They also earned a Silver Stevie® Award in the category for Product Innovation for Accelerated and Error-Free Early Cancer Diagnostics through Hardware. Additionally, Scalefocus was honored with a Bronze Award for their healthcare-related technology project SoFit, a scalable integrated system that provides hardware and software to patients who need to practice physical therapy or kinesiotherapy remotely.

"Our success in the International Business Awards® is a reflection of our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. The awards highlight our ability to deliver custom-built solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients, and we are proud to be recognized on the global stage." - Ivan Ivanov, CEO of Scalefocus.

