The software company has been recognized as the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year with up to 2,500 employees by the world's premier business awards program.

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalefocus is a renowned provider of custom software solutions and services that empower businesses to grow and meet the challenges of tomorrow. The company has a proven track record in creating and accelerating innovations for a plethora of businesses in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Scalefocus wins three Stevies® at the 20th International Business Awards®

Its intelligently designed solutions come from the experience gained from 500+ successfully completed projects in 26 countries for 300+ clients, which include Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, and established leaders across a variety of industry verticals, like High-Tech, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, and others.

In this year's edition of The International Business Awards®, the company was awarded a gold prize in the category of "Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees". In the category for Product Innovation, the company won a Silver Stevie Award for Accelerated and Error-Free Early Cancer Diagnostics Through Hardware category, while a Bronze Award was given for its healthcare-related technology project SoFit - a scalable integrated system that delivers both hardware and software to patients who need to practice physical therapy or kinesiotherapy remotely.

Last year, Scalefocus scooped a Grand Stevie®, the International Business Awards® program's highest accolade, for its SoundVision product - an innovation for better mobility of the visually impaired. The company's second award for the same product was the Gold Stevie® in the Healthcare Technology Solution category.

"We are extremely proud and happy to receive these awards because they are further evidence that innovative thinking is deeply embedded in the company's values and culture and is a major driving force at Scalefocus. We strongly believe that innovation and technology should be used to improve people's quality of life, and I can confidently say that we manage to achieve this everyday thanks to the expertise and professionalism of our team." – stated, Ivan Ivanov, CEO of Scalefocus.

These awards reaffirm Scalefocus' dedication to pushing boundaries and enhancing people's lives through technology. The company's dedication to transformative innovation extends across various sectors and healthcare is one of the prime examples, where innovation and new intelligent products can shape a healthier future for all.

You can find further information regarding the awards and winners at: The Stevie® Awards .

