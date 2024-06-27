SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalefocus, the trusted provider of tailored software solutions and services, has won three prestigious Gold Globee® Awards for its outstanding contributions to technology and innovation. These accolades highlight the company's commitment to driving transformative business solutions through advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics.

1. Most Innovative Company of the Year – Artificial Intelligence

Scalefocus Wins Trio of Prestigious Gold Globee® Awards for Innovation and Excellence

Awarded the Gold Globee® at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology, Scalefocus is recognized for delivering comprehensive AI-driven business transformations that ensure long-term success. This award underscores their relentless pursuit of harnessing AI to revolutionize business operations, enhance efficiencies, and unlock new growth opportunities.

2. Most Innovative Company of the Year | IT Services

In another significant win, the company has been honored with the Gold Globee® at the 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®. This award celebrates Scalefocus as a leader in IT services for their AI-powered innovation and suite of reusable software modules that accelerate development in key business areas.

3. Energy & Utilities Disruptors

Scalefocus has also been awarded the Gold Globee® at the 4th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Disruptors for innovative contributions to the energy sector. Their LNG planning tool, which saves millions of euros annually has positioned them as a key disruptor, driving efficiency and strategic insights in energy and utilities.

Celebrating Innovation and Excellence

"We are immensely proud to receive these prestigious awards," said Ivan Ivanov, CEO of Scalefocus. "These honors reflect our unwavering dedication to leveraging AI and advanced analytics platforms to create innovative solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations. Our teams' commitment to excellence and innovation has been the cornerstone of our success, and these awards are a testament to their hard work and ingenuity."

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are renowned for recognizing excellence in business and innovation across various industries worldwide. The 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology and the 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards® received entries from organizations globally, celebrating outstanding achievements in technology and IT services. Additionally, the 4th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Disruptors honor groundbreaking innovations reshaping industries.

About Scalefocus

Founded in 2012, Scalefocus is a leading IT company based in Sofia, Bulgaria, renowned for its innovative approach to technology solutions. Their focus on internal and external innovations, particularly in AI, has established them as a front-runner in delivering AI-driven business transformations and advanced analytics solutions. Scalefocus continues to set new benchmarks in technology services, driving lasting customer value and industry disruption.

For more information about Scalefocus' award-winning solutions, please visit their website.

Media Contact:

Petya Scalefocus

00359896811220

[email protected]

SOURCE Scalefocus