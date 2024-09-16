ScaleReady and Bio-Techne Announce Optimal Closed System Cytokine Packaged for Single Step Use in Closed System G-Rex® Manufacture of CAR-T and TCR Therapies

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleReady and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the launch of the G-Rex optimized ProPakTM GMP Cytokines, ideally tailored to high efficiency closed system cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) manufacturing.

The ProPakTM GMP Cytokine product consists of a weldable bag filled with liquid formulated GMP-grade cytokines, specifically interleukin-7 (IL-7) or interleukin-15 (IL-15), commonly used in the ex vivo manufacturing of CAR-T and TCR-T cells. The quantity of IL-7 and IL-15 contained in each ProPakTM is sufficient to dose a one (1) liter G-Rex bioreactor at the recommended 10ng/mL concentration. The use of ProPak GMP cytokines will enable manufacturers of CAR-T and TCR-T cell therapies to reduce operating costs and complexity by dramatically simplifying the process of acquiring, storing, preparing, and administering these critical reagents for use in cGMP manufacturing.

"Bio-Techne is deeply committed to highly efficient manufacture of lifesaving cell and gene-modified cell therapies," said Will Geist, President (Protein Sciences) at Bio-Techne Corporation. "ProPakTM GMP Cytokines were optimized for use with the leading G-Rex platform by providing the precise quantity of cytokines needed for highly simplified closed system expansion of CAR-T and TCR-T cell drug products with excellent cell characteristics."

"The G-Rex optimized ProPakTM GMP Cytokine is a differentiated product as it is uniquely designed to enable users of G-Rex to manufacture CAR-T and TCR-T drug products with far more simplicity than is possible with any other cytokine vendor," said Josh Ludwig, Global Commercial Director at ScaleReady. "It eliminates the need for cytokine reconstitution and all of the related headaches in favor of a hands-off ballroom style G-Rex manufacturing approach.

"With the incredible response to our G-Rex Grant Program moving G-Rex into the majority of CGT clinical trials, the G-Rex optimized ProPak is the perfect next step in G-Rex manufacturing simplicity. Grant applicant or not, we will help every G-Rex user cost effectively perform comparability studies to integrate the ProPak GMP Cytokines," concluded Josh Ludwig.

Parties interested in learning more and/or evaluating the ProPakTM GMP Cytokines can reach out to [email protected] .

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

CGT entities that rely on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is now used in 50% of clinical trials and by over 800 organizations producing drug products expected to move well into the majority of clinical trials as a result of the ScaleReady G-Rex Grant Program. G-Rex is also currently used to make 4 commercially approved CGT drugs; 3 autologous and 1 allogeneic.

For more information about the ScaleReady G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected].

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation