ScaleReady Announces a G-Rex® Grant has been awarded to Seattle Children's Therapeutics

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleReady, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing and Bio-Techne Corporation, today announced that Seattle Children's Therapeutics, a division of the Seattle Children's Research Institute has been awarded a $125,000 G-Rex Grant. The G-Rex Grant will integrate state-of-the-art advancements into Seattle Children's Therapeutics' G-Rex based CAR-T cell platform.

"This technology has been a core component of our CAR-T platform for many years, and we have manufactured cell therapy products for hundreds of clinical trial participants using G-Rex bioreactors," said Christopher Brown, Director of GMP Manufacturing at Seattle Children's Therapeutics.

"Seattle Children's was an early adopter of G-Rex and is comprised of world-class scientists, physicians, and engineers who bring hope to cancer patients," said John Wilson, CEO of Wilson Wolf and co-inventor of G-Rex. "I'm happy to see them take advantage of our G-Rex Grant Program to further simplify the manufacture of their groundbreaking therapies."

As part of the G-Rex Grant, Seattle Children's Therapeutics will examine the full array of fully closed G-Rex bioreactors, as well as the broad range of Bio-Techne's GMP-grade cytokines, with the aim to optimize manufacturing for future CAR-T and other trials. In addition, under the G-Rex Grant, Seattle Children's Therapeutics will gain early access to the G-Rex product development pipeline and will participate in early evaluation of new G-Rex devices. This will also include assessment of G-Rex cell separation technology that isolates T-cells within a G-Rex bioreactor without need of expensive instrumentation.

ScaleReady's G-Rex Grant Program is a $20M initiative to advance the state of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing by awarding individual Grant Awards worth up to $300,000. G-Rex Grant Recipients also gain access to exclusive support from ScaleReady's growing consortium of G-Rex Grant Partners who bring best-in-class tools and technologies as well as unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the areas of cGMP manufacturing, quality and regulatory affairs, CGT business operations, and more.

For more information about the G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected].

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs.

CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing

Wilson Wolf (www.wilsonwolf.com) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production.

Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

