Scali Rasmussen's Colleen O'Brien and Jasmin Bhandari Named Los Angeles Women of Influence

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Principals Colleen O'Brien and Jasmin Bhandari have been selected as honorees by Los Angeles Business Journal recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes women lawyers that have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large.

A former military prosecutor, trial attorney and litigator, O'Brien tries and resolves lawsuits and challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to personal injury claims. O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination.

O'Brien has successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict for her clients, both as a government attorney in criminal contexts and in private practice. She is known for her skillful preparation and examination of medical and technical experts at deposition and trial. Her keen attention to details and commitment to cases have helped clients settle their disputes efficiently and quickly – and avoid lengthy and costly trials.

Recently, O'Brien has been named a "Woman of Influence" and a nominee in the "Women's Leadership Awards" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Bhandari is an expert in all aspects of California employment law. She serves as outside employment counsel to auto dealer groups and aids clients to stay in compliance with ever-changing state and federal laws, including termination and onboarding issues. She also litigates and arbitrates a broad range of disputes, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour, and trade secret matters.

Bhandari routinely "defend[s] companies in wage and hour class actions against meal and rest break, overtime, and timely payment of wage claims, including extensive experience with PAGA cases in both litigation and arbitration," states the publication. Bhandari has successfully obtained dismissal of class claims in arbitration, and dismissal of an appeal in a pro-bono matter representing indigent tenants displaced by a fire. She has a deep, practical understanding of the operational realities of industry clients due to her significant experience working closely with management to assess risks and identify solutions to proposed business strategies.

About Scali Rasmussen

