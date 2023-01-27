SCALI RASMUSSEN'S JEFFREY ERDMAN AND JASMIN BHANDARI NAMED MINORITY LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Shareholder Jeffrey Erdman and Principal Jasmin Bhandari have been recognized as minority leaders of influence in a special issue by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the publisher, the feature profiles "those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors."

"I couldn't think of anyone more deserving of this recognition," says Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "It's an honor to have Jasmin and Jeffrey represent us alongside so many highly regarded attorneys. It truly speaks to their commitment to their clients."

Jeffrey Erdman is a senior litigator and trial attorney with more than 25 years of litigation experience practicing in both the state and federal courts of California. The feature highlights his "extensive courtroom and trial experience, both as plaintiff's counsel and as defense counsel, and successfully argued cases before the California Court of Appeal." Erdman's litigation experience spans many areas of business, including the insurance, manufacturing and service industries, as well as all variety of real estate disputes. He also has experience in the hospitality industry having worked with Westin Hotels and Resorts for more than ten years prior to attending law school.

Jasmin Bhandari maintains a regulatory and litigation practice primarily focused on labor and employment law. She provides advice and counsel to clients on compliance with state and federal employment laws, including termination and onboarding issues. She also represents businesses in a broad range of disputes, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour, and trade secret matters.

Her experience further includes "defending companies in wage and hour class actions against meal and rest break, overtime, and timely payment of wage claims, including extensive experience with PAGA cases in both litigation and arbitration," states the publication. Bhandari has obtained a dismissal of class claims in arbitration, drafted briefs for cases at the California Court of Appeal and successfully brought a motion to dismiss the appeal. The publication mentions that Bhandari also has "significant experience drafting and revising handbooks, pay plans, break and leave policies, employee surveys and confidentiality agreements."

About Scali Rasmussen Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

