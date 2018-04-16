Scali Rasmussen's Jennifer Woo Burns Selected One of Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

"Burns' practice focuses on counseling and advising employers on compliance with employment laws," says the annual supplement, published today. "Her background in HR management and directing in-house legal compliance for public and private car dealership groups has been invaluable for her current practice of advising dealership clients."

The report adds that Burns, a UCLA alum who obtained her J.D. from Loyola Law School, views her counseling role as "a collaboration with clients to balance their interests of compliant policies and practices with the realities of dealership operations" that she achieves through "her experience and understanding of the unique aspects of the industry and her emphasis of real-world approaches and solutions for day-to-day compliance challenges."

LABJ Publisher and CEO Anna Magzanyan explained that the honorees have been recognized for "exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large… Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception."

Burns' previous work as in-house and outside employment counsel for auto dealer groups has given her a grounded perspective in handling employment-related compliance matters. She has advised businesses regarding compliance with employment laws and defended businesses in employment litigation, including participating in multiple jury trials for wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuits.

About Scali Rasmussen

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scali-rasmussens-jennifer-woo-burns-selected-one-of-los-angeles-most-influential-women-attorneys-300630406.html

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen

Related Links

http://scalirasmussen.com

