Schoox and Westgate Resorts to Present at UNLEASH America 2026 on Connecting Workforce Performance to Measurable Business Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoox, the Intelligent Learning and Growth Platform for frontline enterprises will join customer Westgate Resorts at UNLEASH America 2026 to lead a featured roundtable on how HR leaders can harness AI to connect learning directly to measurable business outcomes. The event takes place March 17–19 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

UNLEASH America brings together senior HR and people leaders, HR technology innovators, and digital transformation decision-makers focused on connecting workforce strategy to business performance and the strategic application of AI in HR and learning and development.

Roundtable Session

Driving Continuous Business Impact: Aligning People Strategies During Accelerating Change

Wednesday, March 18 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. PT

Roundtable 4 | Room 211

Caesars Forum, Las Vegas

Gord Zeilstra, Chief Growth Officer at Schoox, will join Stephanie Ketron, VP of Learning & Development at Westgate Resorts, for a candid discussion on how HR leaders can connect workforce capability directly to measurable business performance — and forecast the impact before learning initiatives launch.

The session will explore how leading HR teams are using AI to identify critical skill gaps, forecast workforce impact, and continuously align development initiatives to evolving business priorities. Attendees will leave with practical strategies for operationalizing change, building executive credibility, and ensuring learning investments translate directly into measurable performance improvements.

"AI is not just accelerating change. It is redefining how organizations connect talent strategy to business results," said Gord Zeilstra, Chief Growth Officer at Schoox. "With the Learning Impact Suite, companies can start with the outcomes they need to achieve and use AI to map skills, generate personalized learning, and forecast impact before rollout. This is about moving from completion-driven learning to measurable business performance."

"Learning Impact Suite allows us to rapidly deploy training at the pace our business demands," said Stephanie Ketron, VP of Learning & Development, Westgate Resorts. "It's also helping us think differently about the metrics that matter — surfacing data points I wouldn't have considered before and strengthening how we partner with the business."

Visit Schoox at UNLEASH

Attendees can visit Schoox at Booth #721 during expo hours:

Wednesday, March 18 | 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 19 | 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

At UNLEASH, Schoox will demonstrate how the Learning Impact Suite maps workforce skills to business priorities, forecasts training ROI before launch, and measures impact against operational KPIs — not completion rates.

Learn more about Schoox and Westgate Resorts' roundtable session here:

https://www.unleash.ai/unleashamerica/session/driving-continuous-business-impact/

About Schoox

Schoox is an AI-engineered learning and growth platform for frontline enterprises. The company's award-winning frontline learning solutions connect business goals, skills intelligence, employee development, and measurable outcomes within a unified system.

Unlike traditional learning management systems, Schoox continuously maps workforce skills to business priorities, forecasts the expected impact of training programs before they launch, and measures outcomes against operational KPIs. Through intelligent skills mapping, personalized development, and frontline-ready delivery, Schoox helps enterprises transform learning from a cost center into a performance function.

Trusted by global brands including KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, Sonesta Hotels, and Wingstop, Schoox is setting a new standard for what learning can do for business at enterprise scale. Learn more at www.schoox.com.

SOURCE Schoox LLC