Scaling the National Diabetes Prevention Program in Underserved Areas Through Pharmacies

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation today announced it is building on the cooperative agreement entered into with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017 by adding to its partnership with The Kroger Co. to now include Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC), through its subsidiary company SinfoniaRx, on the implementation of Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention. This resulting partnership evolution is intended to expand the pharmacy profession's effort to build infrastructure within pharmacy practices across the United States that will expand access to the National Diabetes Prevention Program's (National DPP) evidence-based lifestyle change program, which is designed to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes among adults with prediabetes. Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention is an innovative program designed to deliver the National DPP curriculum to thousands of at-risk adults in underserved communities in the United States through September, 2022.

Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention capitalizes on the strengths of each partner to build infrastructure that optimizes delivery of the National DPP's lifestyle change program. Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, dietitians, and other healthcare professionals within highly accessible pharmacy practice environments are trained to deliver the CDC recognized National DPP lifestyle change program curriculum to at-risk adults. Through the extensive capabilities within the partnering organizations, community outreach efforts and technology solutions help facilitate delivery of the multimodal program.

The innovative, hybrid model of care that is being delivered through Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention includes a combination of face-to-face, telehealth, and digital technology solutions that allows providers to tailor the program to meet the individual needs of the participants and help them successfully complete the diabetes prevention program.

"We are honored and privileged to collaborate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Kroger Co., and TRHC to continue expanding infrastructure within highly accessible pharmacy practice environments to deliver evidence-based diabetes prevention lifestyle change programs to the people who need it the most," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh Senior Vice President, Research and Innovation of the APhA Foundation. "Working with our partners, we are excited about delivering an innovative model of diabetes prevention care, tailored to meet the needs of the participants and optimize healthcare system workflow, that we believe will help people lead healthier lives."

"More than one out of every three American adults has prediabetes and most are largely unaware. We believe that Kroger is uniquely positioned to connect with people in our communities and offer a personalized solution proven to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes," said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Pharmacy and The Little Clinic. "Through the support of our partners, we will use a novel approach to reach more people, create better engagement, and improve outcomes."

"Tabula Rasa HealthCare is devoted to leveraging technology to improve health care," said TRHC CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "Our precision medication software applications are designed to identify high-risk individuals, and our clinical pharmacists and technicians work with clients to help ensure proper dosing guidelines. We look forward to contributing our expertise to diabetes prevention. "

"TRHC is thrilled to join forces with the APhA Foundation, the CDC and Kroger as we work collectively to expand access to the National DPP," said SinfoniaRx CEO Sandra Leal, PharmD, MPH, CDE and the recent President-elect of the American Pharmacy Association. "A purposeful goal of this partnership is to address the unique needs and preferences of underserved populations to prevent type 2 diabetes. We intend for Project IMPACT: Diabetes Prevention to increase access designed to produce substantial and positive impact on patient engagement and outcomes."

About the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. works to design solutions to optimize medication use and optimize care delivery in America. The APhA Foundation is affiliated with the American Pharmacists Association, the oldest and largest national professional society of pharmacists in the United States established in 1852. The APhA Foundation's mission is to improve health by inspiring philanthropy, research and innovation that advances pharmacists' patient care services.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human SpiritSM. We are 443,000 associates who serve eight and a half million customers every day in 2,792 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Our Family of Companies operates an expanding ClickList offering – a personalized order online service – in addition to 2,255 pharmacies, 782 convenience stores, 311 fine jewelry stores, 220 retail health clinics, 1,453 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States. Our Company has been recognized as one of America's most generous companies for its support of more than 100 Feeding America food bank partners, breast cancer research and awareness, the military and their families, and more than 145,000 community organizations including schools. As a leader in supplier diversity, we are a proud member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. SinfoniaRx, was founded to optimize medication use and improve the health of patients with chronic illness through its innovative Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Programs. It offers a comprehensive approach to patient care and population health with its team of dedicated pharmacists solely focused on providing medication reviews and clinical interventions to improve health, wellness and the management of chronic health conditions. SinfoníaRx is known for its innovative pharmacist services nationally and is committed to expanding services to underserved populations. www.tabularasahealthcare.com.

