Scality and Computer C-Data partner to deliver cyber-resilient, scalable storage in Israel

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, has partnered with Computer C-Data to distribute Scality's software to resellers serving enterprises in Israel. The partnership offers new options for local enterprises and channel partners seeking modern infrastructures that can scale to support rising data volumes and safeguard against ransomware risk.

C-Data is known for its longstanding track record of helping customers prepare for growth and modernization. As the largest IT distributor in Israel, with a network of 3600 resellers, C-Data builds upon its tradition of leadership by teaming with Scality, an 8-time leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File and Object Storage . C-Data's expertise in the SMB space along with its solid partnerships with leading IT brands like HPE and Veeam Software, makes them a perfect fit with Scality's go-to-market strategy.

Marie-Laure Retureau, vice president of sales at Scality: "C-Data has a strong footprint in Israel's major enterprises, deep knowledge of the IT market, and partnerships with major players in Scality's universe. We are delighted to partner with C-Data to help the local channel deliver modern, cyber-resilient and scalable storage solutions to end users."

Working together, Scality and C-Data deliver operational efficiencies to end users and help partners monetize the demand for modern data platforms. Scality provides a full S3 on-premises solution to help organizations better manage unstructured data growth. Additionally, Scality's software not only provides an unbreakable cyber-resilient backup infrastructure but also addresses a broad set of use cases including AI/ML, cloud infrastructure, data archive and big data analytics.

Tali Halfon, vice president of sales at Computer C-Data: "We now have another strong partner in our lineup to help protect customers against ransomware attacks with a cyber-resilient infrastructure. The ability for resellers and enterprises to build sovereign, secure data centers right here in Israel comes at a critical inflection point for all of us. Scality's innovative immutable backup solution is particularly appealing for our SMB customers since anyone can get started with a small, affordable data footprint that can scale over time."

C-Data will offer both Scality RING, for enterprises and service providers creating modern cloud data centers, and Scality ARTESCA for a simple, secure solution for effective cyber-resiliency against ransomware attacks.

About C-Data

C-Data is led by highly experienced management in the distribution of computerized products to resellers in Israel. Alongside its excellent sales and service staff, C-Data employs a top-notch, professional and sophisticated team of experts, often regarded as the finest in Israel. Established in 2002, C-Data staff has many years of experience and is deeply familiar with the Israeli computer market. The combination of fresh innovation with rich experience allows C-Data to set new standards of efficiency and innovation in distribution, thereby enabling our customers to enjoy unprecedented availability, speed, and accessibility

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our blog .

