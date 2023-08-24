Scality and Plexus to deliver cyber-resilient, scalable storage to enterprises in South Asia

SAN FRANCISCO and COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure, and sustainable data storage software, has partnered with Colombo-based value-added distributor Plexus to deliver cyber-resilient, scalable storage solutions to enterprises across Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, and India.

With Scality ARTESCA and RING , Scality helps Plexus capture market demand for effective strategies to defend against ransomware risk and manage unprecedented growth in data volumes.

Plexus is slated to showcase Scality's object storage solutions at the Plexus Inspire 2023 event scheduled for August 24 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

International Data Corporation (IDC) expects that unstructured data will account for 80-90% of enterprise data by 2025. The basic architecture of object storage is designed to enable the scalability and simplicity that this explosion of unstructured data demands.

Positioned by Gartner® as a leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage for seven years in a row, Scality's file and object storage solutions help the channel build effective, secure, and scalable strategies for customers managing unstructured data growth.

A leading value-added distributor in the region, Plexus provides transformative IT solutions and services to elevate customer business to the next level. The company is known for its unparalleled business support across the technology supply chain.

Marie-Laure Retureau, Scality Regional Director, said: "We are delighted to partner with Plexus to bring state-of-the-art storage solutions to end users across some of the fastest growing markets in South Asia. With a sizable footprint in the region, deep knowledge of the IT storage market, and partnerships with HPE, Veeam, and Commvault, Plexus shares our commitment to deploying cost-effective and flexible solutions that deliver performance, scalability, and security."

Nirmith Wanigaratne, Plexus Vice President of Technology, said: "Our partnership with Scality will help us meet customer demand for cost-effective storage systems, particularly where object storage can help them to stay ahead of ever-expanding data volumes. In the face of growing ransomware threats, the immutability and cyber resiliency built into Scality's products will protect data as part of a 3-2-1-1-0 modern data backup strategy."

About Plexus

Plexus (Pvt) Ltd. stands as a premier IT and mobility distributor in Sri Lanka, offering top-tier enterprise solutions that propel the nation's technological progress. As a prominent industry player, we cater to the diverse technology needs of the country through a robust distribution network spanning its entirety. Catering to a spectrum that includes small businesses, industry giants, and government bodies, our wide-ranging assortment of products and solutions is customized to cater to the unique requirements of each sector. Stay updated with our latest developments by connecting with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and explore more about us on our website: https://www.plexuss.biz .

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our blog .

