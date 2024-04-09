Scality and TD SYNNEX partner to meet ransomware protection requirements for organizations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Collaboration advances enterprise cyber-resiliency footprint across hybrid environments with immutable object storage software

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Scality , a global leader in cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX to distribute Scality's secure, simple object-storage software solutions to resellers serving enterprises in the DACH region. The partnership extends the reach of Scality's advanced object-storage solutions to organizations seeking affordable, enterprise-grade ransomware backup solutions to strengthen their cyber security posture across hybrid-cloud environments.

For decades, TD SYNNEX has helped maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes, and unlock growth opportunities for its diverse customer base. As a premier distribution partner for Scality in the DACH region, TD SYNNEX will give enterprises across Germany, Austria and Switzerland an easy on-ramp to unbreakable ransomware protection with Scality's cyber-resilient object storage software.

Christoph Storzum, Scality vice president of sales, European region. "It's exciting to have TD SYNNEX as part of our distribution partner network. It reinforces our channel-first strategy of building a diversified partner ecosystem that allows us to leverage the strengths of industry experts in key regions. We share a common goal — ensuring that organizations have the best defense against ransomware attacks, which are only getting more sophisticated and evasive due to AI. This is only the beginning of a partnership that has enormous growth potential for an extended network of VARs, and we are committed to providing all the necessary resources to support their success and ability to address their customers' most pressing cyber resiliency and ransomware protection challenges."

The partnership gives channel partners easy access to Scality's industry-leading solutions for ransomware protection, hybrid cloud and AI. ARTESCA is a cyber-resilient S3 object storage software that delivers five levels of protection for immutable, ransomware-proof backups. It provides enterprise-grade capabilities at a low price-point to ensure organizations have a trusted last line of defense backup solution to strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Additionally, enterprises and service providers creating unbreakable cloud data centers can choose Scality's RING software to support any combination of use cases thanks to its cloud-style economics and limitless, independent scale-out of capacity and throughput performance.

Michael Görner, TD SYNNEX vice president of advanced solutions: "Partnering with Scality supports our ability to ensure our solution provider network can adequately address the real-world ransomware protection needs of organizations that are now facing more menacing threats than ever. TD SYNNEX has a specialized team of experts who are eager to assist our solution providers in learning about Scality's ransomware backup solutions so they can seize new market opportunities and, ultimately, help their clients become unbreakable against ransomware."

Scality is the only independent and 100% software-defined storage company leading the Gartner Magic Quadrant for distributed file systems and object storage for eight consecutive years . This market validation, coupled with Scality's disruptive product innovation and partner-first growth strategy, has accelerated Scality solutions' deployment across industries, including banking, healthcare and government entities to name a few.

Designed according to zero-trust principles, the company's latest solution, ARTESCA, includes over 12 security innovations that set a new standard for cyber-resilient storage. ARTESCA is the only S3 object storage software that offers the strongest form of data immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience to protect data at five core levels, ensuring zero data loss. Its ability to easily scale to multi-petabytes while offering impressive performance at low TCO sets it apart from both traditional solutions and other object stores. This unrivaled combination of benefits makes it an essential component of an enterprise's cyber-resiliency toolkit.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Fremont, California, and Clearwater, Florida, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service.

SOURCE Scality