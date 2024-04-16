Scality signs go-to-market distribution agreement with Ingram Micro to help meet increasing demands for ransomware protection

New alliance advances enterprise cyber resiliency with Scality ARTESCA immutable object storage software

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, today announced a strategic alliance with Ingram Micro to advance the distribution of ARTESCA, Scality's secure, simple object-storage software for immutable backups throughout the U.S.

The relationship with Ingram Micro provides channel partners increased access to Scality's industry-leading solutions for ransomware protection, hybrid cloud, and AI. Industry trends show a rise in demand for on-premise Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) object storage to address these vital use cases. Leading industry analyst firm Gartner in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Distributed File and Object Storage reports 70% of data will be deployed on a consolidated, unstructured data platform by 2028. Additionally, in the latest report by Modor Intelligence , North America accounts for the largest projected market share of object-based storage.

"We are excited to elevate our Ingram Micro relationship to meet the most critical priorities facing IT today," said Wally MacDermid, Scality vice president of Worldwide Alliances and Distribution. "We are seeing explosive adoption of ARTESCA, which is our channel-friendly, cyber-resilient solution with leading providers, including Veeam. ARTESCA is a compelling choice for value-added resellers seeking to generate new revenue streams and help their customers address today's ransomware challenges."

This news follows the recent launch of ARTESCA 2.0, which has seen a 5x year-over-year growth rate where channel partners are driving 100 percent of the business. With features such as easy-to-deploy appliance options and a reasonable entry price, the enterprise-grade object store has fueled the increasing demand for Scality's backup solutions.

Scality is supercharging its relationship with Ingram Micro, investing in the necessary marketing resources, support, training, and financial incentives to identify and lock down new opportunities. Together, Scality and Ingram Micro will work to ensure that channel partners have the right solutions to solve their customers' most complex data storage needs.

"Secure and actionable data are driving more opportunities within our IT ecosystem, yet the first step for channel partners is to ensure that proper storage and backup solutions are in play," says Cheryl Rang, vice president, Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro. "We are pleased to expand our data solutions portfolio with Scality and help our channel partners enhance protection for their businesses and customers."

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com and our blog.

SOURCE Scality