Scality ARTESCA 2.0 Software Wins Gold Stevie® in 2023 International Business Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure, and sustainable data storage software, has been honored as a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the 20th Annual International Business Awards® today. The company's new Scality ARTESCA 2.0 object storage software won top prize in the Software-Defined Infrastructure category. Judges commended ARTESCA's innovation that "addresses the challenges of cyber resiliency, ransomware protection, storage scalability," as well as its "fast ramp and favorable response from customers and partners."

Launched in May, ARTESCA 2.0 updates Scality's simple, secure S3 object storage software for data deployments starting at a few terabytes. With ransomware attacks an unfortunate inevitability, ARTESCA 2.0 brings a dozen innovations that strengthen cyber resiliency and ransomware protection. The updates build upon ARTESCA's best-in-class simplicity and lightweight object storage capabilities— with enterprise features starting at low entry-level pricing under $4,000/year that includes 24x7 support.

Targeting mid-market firms with modern applications where IT resources are lean, ARTESCA 2.0 addresses demand for secure, enterprise-grade capabilities in deployments between 100-500 TB with the potential to grow to petabyte scale. The new cyber-secure features in ARTESCA 2.0 include a hardened attack surface for greater ransomware protection, as well as:

comprehensive support of Veeam Data Platform Direct to Object Storage and Smart Object Storage API.

immutability at the API layer through S3 object locking on top of intrinsic immutable object storage.

new deployment options that provide increased freedom of choice for customers.

an integrated, minimal Linux Operating System that precludes OS access, reduces exposure to critical vulnerability exposures (CVEs) endemic to Linux packages, limiting a wide range of potential malicious attacks.

multi-factor authentication (MFA) for secure administrator UI login that makes it harder for malicious actors to log in.

identity and access management (IAM) policies for secure access from Veeam® Data Platform .

More details are available here .

Judges commended ARTESCA 2.0 for its enterprise-grade features and commitment to security. Multiple judges remarked on the product's fast ramp and excellent response from customers and partners:

"Scality's ARTESCA 2.0 is an impressive and innovative object storage solution that addresses the challenges of cyber resiliency, ransomware protection, and storage scalability."

"Scality ARTESCA 2.0 is a need-of-an-hour product considering the ransomware attacks we have been experiencing in recent years; very impressive testimonials and differentiators about this product."

"Incredible traction in a very hot sector, in a remarkably short amount of time."

Paul Speciale, CMO, Scality: "We're honored that ARTESCA 2.0 is being recognized as an exceptional product for today's security-conscious times with this Gold Stevie's award. Customers and partners tell us that ARTESCA's simplicity is rare in the industry, and its cyber-resiliency capabilities empower them to navigate the data-driven era with a little more safety and security."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

The annual program considered more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, including both brand-new and new-version products and services in over 80 technology categories.

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our blog .

