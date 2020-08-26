Scality Delivers 62% YoY Revenue Growth and Strengthens Partnerships With New Veeam 10 Qualification + Expansion With Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality® today announced record earnings for the first half of 2020 with 62% year-over-year growth in revenue. Scality's extensive blue-chip customer base now includes six of the top banks and seven of the top telecom operators in the world. To continue growth into the second half of 2020, Scality is ramping up partnerships with Veeam® , the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to support the largest storage deployments globally.

"Scality's 62% revenue growth in the first half of 2020 demonstrates the transformation customers are making to deploy object storage as their modern data management solution," said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality. "To provide customers with the most advanced offerings we continue to strengthen our strategic partnerships. Our new Veeam Ready qualification means we've now checked the box on enterprise-grade ransomware protection. And our HPE partnership continues to expand with the GreenLake as-a-service model really taking off."

Veeam Ready Object with Immutability

Backup data has become a prime target of ransomware malware, so ultra-resilient backup storage is imperative. Scality RING8 now offers enhanced ransomware protection with support for S3 Object Lock API, which was designed to render data immutable by preventing it from being deleted or overwritten for a period of time (or indefinitely). Qualified as Veeam Ready Object with Immutability , Scality RING8 provides for air-gapped, tamper-proof backup data that stays immune to ransomware, thereby offering a swift recovery path in case of an attack.

Scality's qualification with Veeam Backup & Replication™ v10 means more protection for joint customers across all mission-critical industries, including fintech, healthcare and key government agencies. Scality and Veeam joint customers include Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Opus Interactive and Skillsoft.

"Scality's reach with some of the largest companies around the globe made this qualification a great investment for our team," said David Harvey, Vice President of Alliances at Veeam. "We're excited to share the news that one of the leading scale-out object storage providers in the world is now Veeam Ready Object with Immutability."

Scality RING Sales Grew Through HPE by 93% in H1 2020

As the only object storage solution in the HPE portfolio, Scality RING on HPE Apollo 4000 Systems provides customers the simplicity and agility of cloud with the cost benefits of density-optimized platforms designed for data storage-centric workloads.

"Customers continue to struggle with the growth of unstructured data. To help manage this growth more organizations are turning to HPE and Scality," said Chris Powers, VP and GM for Big Data and Collaborative Platform Development at HPE. "IT leaders can take advantage of a massively scalable, multi-cloud solution that extracts immediate value from the data they manage and accelerates data center modernization. Our joint customers rest easy with this secure, economic, durable and highly-available object storage solution."

Scality RING on HPE Apollo 4000 Systems has been extensively tested under real-world file and object workloads and demonstrates linear scaling with multi-gigabit per second read-and-write throughput.

Scality's partnership focus has led to the following big wins in the first half of 2020:

Sales through HPE grew 93% YoY

RING8 is now the leading HPE GreenLake-ready object and file storage offering

Organizations in several industry verticals—including service providers, telecommunications and public sectors—are benefiting from the HPE GreenLake for Scality as-a-service model.

One of the world's top banks chose the Scality HPE solution to power a multi-petabyte Splunk data analytics environment

Scality Company Growth in the First Half of 2020

62% YoY revenue growth and 82% growth in billings

and 82% growth in billings Blue-chip customers grew to 6 of the world's top banks , 7 of the top telecom operators and over 40 healthcare providers across the globe

, and across the globe Multi-petabyte deployments in cloud , finance and government sectors

in , sectors Leading object storage market share in Japan with 35% of revenue in 2019

About Scality

Scality® is a market-leading software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data-driven economy. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and @LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com or subscribe to our company blog SOLVED .

Press Contact:

Kristen Wiltse

(978) 578-4047

[email protected]

Read More

Blog: How AWS S3 Object Lock Can Help Keep Your Data Safe

Watch: Veeam Running on Scality RING8

Solution Overview: Scality RING & Veeam

SOURCE Scality

Related Links

http://www.scality.com

