Scality featured on the 2021 CRN Storage 100 list

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality today announced that it has been named to the second annual Storage 100 list by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in the Software-Defined segment. The Storage 100 list recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative products and services.

Scality is the leader in software-defined file and object storage and seamless data management in enterprise and service-provider data centers. The company provides solutions for on-premises, hybrid-cloud storage and data management that can span from edge to core and offers AWS S3, Google and Azure cloud-ready solutions. Scality focuses on software solutions for cloud data orchestration and distributed storage for the world's largest data challenges.

Scality works closely with its channel partners to enable systems integrators and value-added resellers to offer customers a leading-edge foundation for their IT infrastructure offering. The success of Scality's channel partner program is based on a two-way commitment that includes business protection, sales enablement, technical training and joint sales and marketing activities to deliver concrete benefits for partners.

Chosen by a panel of respected CRN editors, the companies included in the 2021 Storage 100 list were selected for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers looking to find vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading storage offerings in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management and storage components.

Jerome Lecat, CEO, Scality, said: "For Scality, the future is focused on the success of our channel partners. Today's honor recognizes our commitment. We are pleased to join a field of providers that are changing the face of storage and creating new possibilities for the enterprise. As we continue our growth into 2021, we anticipate introducing more channel-friendly solutions for our partners."

Greg DiFraia, General Manager, Americas, Scality, said: "Our channel partners enable us to amplify our voice in the market. They play a strong role in every step of the sales cycle, from creating solutions with our application and technology partners, to promoting, selling and delivering the solutions to our customers. Scality's channel partners are core to what we do and the recognition by CRN is a testament to this."

Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company, said: "The 2021 CRN Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing the building blocks of modern solutions to solution providers. We are proud to acknowledge the vendors featured in this year's Storage 100 list and congratulate them for their investments in R&D, engineering and innovation."

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100 .

About Scality

Scality® builds a market leading software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premises, hybrid and multicloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data driven economy. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com or subscribe to our company blog SOLVED .

