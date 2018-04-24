Scality Integrates Wasabi Cloud into Open Source Zenko Multi-Cloud Data Controller

Wasabi chose to work with Scality for its data management and mobility capabilities across private clouds and other public cloud storage services with the Wasabi cloud. The Zenko Multi-Cloud Data Controller is available through GitHub as free open source software under an Apache 2.0 license. Zenko can simplify data replication from on-premises object and file storage repositories such as the Scality RING, and from the three major public cloud services to the Wasabi cloud, enabling protection of on-premises data to the Wasabi cloud for archival or disaster recovery (D/R) purposes. Zenko stores data in the Wasabi cloud through its native S3-compatible API, so that the data stored can be accessed from any S3 application, such as third-party ISV Media Managers, Backup and archival applications.

"We are focused on building a rich community of ISV developers around Zenko, to enable a wide spectrum of multi-cloud based solutions," said Giorgio Regni, Scality's CTO. "For customers who require high-performance cloud storage at very low cost, Wasabi provides an incredible solution for protecting on-premises data to the cloud, or even as a disaster recovery (D/R) backup from another public cloud."

Wasabi hot cloud storage has also been integrated into the Zenko Orbit cloud portal, making it easy for users to leverage the unique benefits of Wasabi and other private and public clouds. Zenko Orbit is currently in pre-release and is available for early access at www.zenko.io. It enables users to launch a personal sandbox instance of Zenko hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 and to configure it with back-end storage in the Wasabi cloud and other supported clouds. Zenko Orbit also enables easy replication from local storage to Wasabi cloud storage, as well as replication from other public clouds to Wasabi.

"As customers discover the hidden costs of the major public clouds, our value proposition of high-performance and low cost has resulted in rapid adoption of Wasabi hot cloud storage," said Jim Donovan, Vice President of Product at Wasabi. "We offer a major breakthrough in cloud storage costs that's 80 percent cheaper than Amazon S3 and provides unlimited free data egress. Now, for the first time ever, cloud storage costs have become predictable."

About Scality

Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to make data easy to protect, search and manage anytime, on any cloud. We give customers the autonomy and agility necessary to be competitive in a data driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help you to be ready for the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution.

Let us show you how. Follow us on Twitter @scality and @zenko. Visit us at www.scality.com.

About Wasabi

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Wasabi hot cloud storage is 80% cheaper and 6x faster than Amazon S3, with unlimited free data egress. We hate vendor lock-in, so we made Wasabi 100% compatible with Amazon S3. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry, making cloud storage a common utility like electricity. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog.

