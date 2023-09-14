Scality partners with Comportal to bring private cloud storage software to Central Asia

Partnership helps organizations modernize cybersecurity infrastructures to meet rising global demand

SAN FRANCISCO and ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure, and sustainable data storage software, has partnered with value-added distributor Comportal to help enterprises in the region modernize IT infrastructures with state-of-the-art private cloud storage solutions focused on cyber resiliency and large-scale data growth.

Comportal will deliver Scality ARTESCA and RING , object storage software that solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security and cost — and delivers 100% uptime, ransomware protection and utmost resilience.

Demand for resources within Kazakhstan and the surrounding region are becoming a critical part of the global economy, and the shift has pushed more organizations to build local, sovereign private clouds. Scality and Comportal's new partnership now helps more companies in Kazakhstan and Central Asia implement modern software-defined storage solutions to meet this need. The alliance reinforces a customer-first strategy to developing partner ecosystems that merges expertise — among local VARs, leading hardware suppliers, and backup application vendors — for best-in-class disaster recovery solutions and cloud infrastructure.

Comportal, combined with Scality and its ecosystem of partners, ensures customers are protected against any threat and can comply with local data sovereignty regulations. The joint goal is to ensure customers meet business objectives with a state-of-the-art infrastructure that's future-proof and reliable.

Positioned by Gartner® as a leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage for seven years in a row, Scality's file and object storage solutions help the worldwide channel build effective, secure, and scalable strategies for customers managing unstructured data growth.

Comportal will showcase Scality's object storage solutions used along with Veeam's ransomware protection and backup solutions at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Marie-Laure Retureau, regional director, Scality: "We are delighted to partner with Comportal to reinforce our local presence, support our existing customer base and help enterprises across Central Asia with Scality's storage solutions. Comportal's strategic partnerships with technology leaders, its extensive knowledge of the IT storage market, and its partnerships with hardware vendors such as HPE, confirm that we share a commitment to deploying cost-effective yet flexible solutions that thwart ransomware attacks and deliver peace of mind."

Igor Archibassov, head of software brands management department, Comportal: "Enterprises here need the latest and best solutions to operate in a global environment, where ransomware threats are ever-present. Our partnership with Scality empowers us to meet growing demand as the energy, agricultural and financial services sectors look for exceptional solutions that can take their businesses to the next level."

About Comportal

The Comportal company has been operating in the Kazakhstani IT market since 2010. The company has an extensive partner network and occupies a leading position in the IT market of Kazakhstan. It provides a wide range of products from leading vendors along with a comprehensive set of services from its logistics center in Almaty.

Comportal's mission is to improve the quality of all spheres of life by distributing advanced IT solutions and services from the world's leading manufacturers. We help businesses to thrive and provide valuable support to IT integrators and retail chains in realizing their ambitious plans.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our blog .

SOURCE Scality