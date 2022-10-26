Scality positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Scality recognized for 7 years in a row

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that it's been positioned by Gartner® in the Leaders quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage1 for a seventh year in a row.

Scality has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant for every year that Gartner has issued a Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage. For customers and prospects, this is a testament to Scality's ability to execute and the completeness of our vision.

Jérôme Lecat, CEO, Scality, said: "We believe our positioning in the Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage validates our commitment to helping our customers meet the data demands of today and tomorrow. In the past year, we've seen steady adoption of Scality RING, inked our first seven-figure ARTESCA deal and increased demand through our world-wide channel network."

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, By Julia Palmer, Jerry Rozeman, Chandra Mukhyala and Jeff Vogel, Published Oct. 19, 2022

About Scality

Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA , Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our company blog .

