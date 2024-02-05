Scality's Eric LeBlanc recognized as 2024 CRN Channel Chief

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, today announced that Eric LeBlanc, the company's vice president of worldwide channel sales and GM for ARTESCA, has been named to the 2024 CRN® list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious annual listing recognizes the top IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.   

LeBlanc leads a global team dedicated to fueling partner growth to support customer success. He revolutionized Scality's partner program from the ground up, instituting a channel-first go-to-market strategy for ARTESCA, the company's simple, secure S3 object storage software for immutable backup. Scality's global ecosystem of partners has uncovered new revenue streams by making ARTESCA, a channel-ready, ransomware protection solution, part of their toolkits so they can address their customers' most complex enterprise-grade data storage challenges.

Eric LeBlanc, Scality vice president of worldwide channel sales and GM for ARTESCA: "Our partners are the cornerstone of our success. As such, we're committed to aggressively growing and developing this ecosystem of VARs, distributors and Alliance partners, ensuring they have the turnkey solutions required to address their customers' ransomware protection challenges. Being recognized as a CRN Channel Chief not only validates my dedication to channel strategies but also fuels a passion for driving even more growth and success for all our partners."

LeBlanc has revamped Scality's worldwide go-to-market channel strategy, successfully repositioning ARTESCA as a ransomware protection solution that is purpose-built for the channel. This has fueled a 500% year-over-year growth rate, driven 100% through strategic partners, including HPE. 

Jennifer Follett, VP, US content, and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies. Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

Scality is the only 100% software-defined storage company leading the Gartner Magic Quadrant for distributed file systems and object storage for eight consecutive years. This market validation, coupled with Scality's disruptive product innovation and partner-first growth strategy, has accelerated Scality solutions' deployment across a variety of industries, including banking, healthcare and government entities to name a few.

About Scality
Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com, or subscribe to our blog.

