ScamAssist® From Iris® Powered by Generali Now Available at Staples US Retail Stores

The ScamAssist portal white labeled for Staples provides industry-leading scam detection tools and dedicated support from real professionals

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced the launch of a white-labeled version of ScamAssist® available at Staples US retail stores. Beginning today, customers will be able to purchase Iris' recently launched ScamAssist portal at Staples Tech Services counters located within approximately 1,000 Staples retail locations nationwide.

ScamAssist is available for purchase through Staples Total Support Plans ranging from $199.99 to $499.99. Additionally, customers who purchase Staples Virus Shield Plus and Virus Shield Plus Premium one and two-year plans will have access to ScamAssist.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on the launch, "We're excited that our recently launched ScamAssist portal was picked by a longtime trusted retailer of both office tech and support services to deepen their relationship with their customers by offering them added peace of mind. Our portal can offer consumers a proactive approach by helping them identify threats before they are affected while providing advice and insight on how to spot a scam in the first place. Staples customers will now have 24/7/365 access to support for customers that want an analysis of a suspicious email or any other type of suspected scam."

Iris' ScamAssist tool complements in-store and on-site PC repair or upgrade services and home and office networking setup currently available through Staples Tech Services. Consumers can request these scam checks via the new Staples-branded portal or over the phone and receive timely support from the Iris Resolution Center. ScamAssist also gives consumers resources for identifying common scam types and methods of reporting various fraud incidents to the appropriate agencies.

"We're excited to add ScamAssist to our portfolio of protection services," said Craig Grayson, SVP, Services of Staples US Retail. "At Staples, protecting our customers' data is critical, and we are thrilled to be able to provide access to a comprehensive tool like ScamAssist that can protect customers from becoming a victim of a scam before it happens."

ScamAssist connects consumers with a team of cybersecurity professionals who assess the possibility of a threat. Since the majority of consumer scam attempts are conducted via email, Staples' ScamAssist portal will also offer a simple online tool where consumers can have suspicious emails professionally analyzed before clicking or responding.

For more information on ScamAssist and how to integrate Iris' protection services into your business's customer experience, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/solutions/scamassist.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/ .

