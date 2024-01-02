ScandiNova welcomes Pernilla Enkler as Head of Sustainability, Quality and Communications

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScandiNova Systems AB (ScandiNova) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pernilla Enkler as its new Head of Sustainability, Quality, and Communications. Pernilla will also join the Executive Group Management, contributing her extensive leadership experience acquired from diverse industries, including startups and large international corporations. 

"Sustainability is an important part of ScandiNova's strategy, and I am really excited to welcome Pernilla to ScandiNova. With her vast experience, she will play a key role in accelerating ScandiNova's work and commitment to advancing sustainability within our business," stated Niklas Edling, CEO of ScandiNova Group.

"As the newly appointed Head of Sustainability, Quality and Communications, I am poised to lead and inspire positive change. I aim to integrate sustainability into ScandiNova's day to day business as well as setting the long-term agenda. ScandiNova strive for a business that not only meets requirements but exceeds expectations, creating value and taking responsibility trough out its value chain. I look forward being a part of that journey," says Pernilla Enkler.

Pernilla will officially assume her role on January 8, 2024, leading a newly established unit encompassing Sustainability, Quality, and Communications. This strategic move emphasizes the growing importance of these areas for ScandiNova's rapid expansion.

Ulrika Sundén will continue to serve as Head of Quality, while Erik Sundström remains in his role as Head of Brand, Communications, and Marketing.

Prior to joining ScandiNova, Pernilla served as CSO at Eternali, and before that as Head of Communications and Sustainability at Bellman Group.

