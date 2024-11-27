Scania appoints Do Young Kim as Chief Financial Officer and member of its Executive Board

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Young Kim, currently CFO for International, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer for Scania Group and a member of the Executive Board, reporting to CEO Christian Levin. He is due to assume the position on 1 February 2025.

Do Young brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role at Scania. Before joining Scania's sister brand International (previously known as Navistar) he was project lead for TRATON Group's IPO readiness and execution, as well as for the overall company acquisition of International. Before that, he led TRATON Group's treasury department.

"I'm delighted to welcome Do Young to Scania as our new CFO. His extensive industry experience, holistic view on performance and company value creation originating from a commercial focus, align well with Scania's core value of Customer first", says Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania and TRATON Group.

Prior to his roles at TRATON, Do Young was CFO for several joint ventures in the automotive industry, including Beijing Benz Automotive, Fujian Benz Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Korea. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Yonsei University in South Korea.

"With both a Group and cross-brand background, as well as an inclusive style and strive for shared values and culture, Do Young will be a good contribution in the continuing integration of Scania within the TRATON Group" Christian continues.

"I'm very happy to be joining Scania at this exciting and crucial time in the company's history," says Do Young Kim." We have great opportunities ahead, and I look forward to contributing to Scania's purpose of driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system."

Do Young Kim replaces Jonas Rickberg, who is leaving Scania to become CFO of Skanska Group.

