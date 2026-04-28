Scania at IFAT 2026 in Munich: showcases sustainable urban operations

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania brings a broad portfolio of solutions for safe and sustainable urban environments for IFAT 2026. A portfolio that supports municipalities in their efforts towards a sustainable future. Scania's comprehensive offering for municipality operations includes electrification, biofuels, and a wide range of versatile and highly efficient combustion engines.

"This year, Scania brings a full offering to IFAT," says Jacob Thärnå, Head of Urban, Special and Battery Business. "We present a full offering for all municipal needs including extremely fuel-efficient diesel engines, running also on HVO and biodiesel, gas engines for bio-methane as well as battery electric solutions. This enables customers to choose the energy source that best suits their needs. Basically, it's one Scania, all the solutions."

To grasp the vast range, Scania welcomes representatives from cities and municipalities to its stand 711/5 to view the many examples of diverse sustainable solutions.

Scania's offer for urban applications is comprehensive, designed to address the typical challenges that truck drivers and operators in cities face. "Gas trucks and battery electric vehicles are what many customers are looking for, especially when it comes to refuse collection."

Scania invests heavily in the development of battery-electric vehicles, another pillar that is vital for sustainable daily operations in our cities. However, lack of knowledge and experience may sometimes slow down the transformation. "We guide our customers on their transformation journeys. Whether their solution is electric or based on renewable fuels, we support them in the best possible way in a partnership," says Thärnå.

A choice for those concerned about fuel economy is the Super 11-litre engine, built on Scania's most advanced powertrain platform. Additionally, this engine is compatible with HVO and biodiesel as viable alternative fuels. Advanced combustion technology reduces fuel consumption while maintaining peak performance. A refined balance of power and efficiency maximises uptime and long-term profitability.

Alongside sustainability, safety has always been a priority for Scania. Its L-series cabs, specifically designed with urban operations in mind, have achieved the highest possible rating in the European consumer testing organisation Euro NCAP's Safer Trucks programme. This also applies to Scania's P-series for distribution and utility. The driver environments are ideal for municipality applications where excellent direct vision from the cab is an absolute necessity. Both L- and P-series earned the City Safe award.

Thanks to Scania's modular approach, the ability to tailor solutions for demanding applications is almost unlimited. "We constantly lower CO2 emissions that emanate from our vehicles by improving their energy efficiency and reducing their carbon dependency," Thärnå concludes.

The following vehicles will be exhibited at Scania's stand 711/5:

Bio-Methane | Alternative fuels

Refuse collector with body from FAUN: L 280 B6x2*4, biogas-powered truck with tanks for compressed gas.

BEV | Tailored for applications

Scania 36P 4x2, battery-electric truck with 360 kW e-machine. This truck is factory adapted for road sweepers and equipped with a bodywork from FAUN.

BEV | Tailored for tight urban operations

Scania 40P 6x2*4, battery-electric truck with 400 kW e-machine. This truck is factory adapted for urban operations with 445 kWh battery capacity; Meiller has equipped with a skip loader body.

BEV | Tailored for bodybuilders

Scania 27P 6x2*4, battery-electric truck with 270 kW e-machine. Chassis adapted for bodybuilders and specially adapted for crane installations thanks to repositioned battery packs.

Learn more about Scania at IFAT here.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-at-ifat-2026-in-munich--showcases-sustainable-urban-operations,c4340411

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-super-11-powertrain---engine-and-gearbox,c3532009 Scania Super 11 powertrain â€" engine and gearbox https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-super-11-powertrain---engine-and-gearbox--full-size-image-,c3532011 Scania Super 11 powertrain â€" engine and gearbox (Full size image) https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-l-series-refuse-collector---three-quarter-view,c3532012 Scania L-series refuse collector â€" three-quarter view https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-super-11-engine---side-view,c3532013 Scania Super 11 engine â€" side view https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-l-series-refuse-collector---front-view,c3532014 Scania L-series refuse collector â€" front view https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-l-series-refuse-collector---side-view,c3532015 Scania L-series refuse collector â€" side view https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-l-series-refuse-collector---side-view--alternative-view-,c3532016 Scania L-series refuse collector â€" side view (alternative view)

SOURCE Scania