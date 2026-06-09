Scania launches modular protected cab and showcases hybrid defence capabilities at Eurosatory

At this year's Eurosatory, Scania will showcase defence solutions developed for demanding operations where protection, operational availability and sustained performance are essential.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Eurosatory in Paris, Scania will demonstrate how its modular system, broad powertrain portfolio and global support network can help defence customers meet operational requirements, in peace, crisis or conflict. With the message "Designed to perform, built to deliver", Scania will showcase protected mobility, battlefield power, modular logistics solutions, Power Solutions and Integrated Logistic Support.

Scania's display at Eurosatory includes:

Indoor display Hall 6 – J244

Heavy equipment tractor with CrewCab, 8x4/4

Scania protected cab / modular protected cab concept

Power Solutions display including next-generation 13-litre inline engine, 16-litre V8 engine and e-machine for hybrid or fully electric propulsion

Integrated Logistic Support experience table, presenting Scania's defence service portfolio

Outdoor display ExtPe6a – D194

4x4 vehicle with air defence system

4x4 hybrid vehicle with military equipment powering capabilities

Multi-role 8x8 logistics truck

Press activities

Press event at 09:30 on Tuesday 16 June

Handover of hybrid vehicle at 11:00 on Tuesday 16 June

"Defence customers need solutions that perform in demanding operations and continue to deliver over time. At Eurosatory, we are showing how Scania's modular system, powertrain expertise and global support capability come together to support operational availability, flexibility and resilience," says Stefano Fedel, Head of Commercial, Scania.

Since 1967, Eurosatory has established itself as a benchmark global trade show for Defence and Security, bringing together key players from across the international ecosystem. For Scania, the event is a platform to show how proven commercial technology, modularity and support can be adapted to meet defence requirements.

One of Scania's key launches at Eurosatory is the new modular protected cab, developed to combine crew protection, mobility and operational performance in demanding defence environments. The modular protected cab represents a new step in Scania's defence offering and demonstrates how the company adapts its proven modular vehicle platform to meet evolving operational requirements.

The protected cab is developed for demanding defence operations where crew protection, mobility, ergonomics and operational availability are critical. The solution combines protection with visibility, driver control and performance in challenging terrain, harsh weather and around-the-clock operations.

A central part of this year's display is Scania's hybrid truck, which adds a new dimension to operational flexibility and battlefield power capability. The hybrid solution demonstrates how electrified capability can support both mobility and local power supply in the field.

The vehicle can provide silent power generation for external equipment, reducing the need for conventional diesel generators while supporting operational flexibility in environments where infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

"Hybrid technology can bring important operational benefits in defence applications. It can enable silent operation, reduce the need for idling and support battlefield power capability for external systems in the field," says Sara Forsberg, CTO and Head of Scania R&D.

The hybrid vehicle is connected to a research project and will be part of a formal handover ceremony during Eurosatory.

For defence customers, performance is measured throughout the lifecycle of the system. Scania's Integrated Logistic Support is designed to secure operational availability, reduce lifecycle costs and provide products and services across the entire lifecycle. This includes supply support, technical documentation, training, support and test equipment, technical support, repair and maintenance services, obsolescence management and configuration management. At Eurosatory, visitors can explore Scania's ILS defence service portfolio at the Integrated Logistic Support experience table.

"We combine robust products with a global support structure. For defence customers, that means not only receiving the right vehicle, but having the service, parts, training and technical support needed to keep it operational over time. Scania is the preferred partner for many defence organisations across the globe, as we have delivered more than 10,000 of trucks and engines for generations, including the needed support functions," says Fedel.

Scania welcomes media representatives to its Eurosatory press event at 09:30 on Tuesday 16 June at Hall 6 J244 where the company will present its defence offering and key news, including the protected cab.

At 11:00 on Tuesday 16 June, Scania will host the handover of the hybrid vehicle at Hall 6 J244 The handover will highlight the vehicle's battlefield power capability and its role in a research project exploring how hybrid solutions can support military operations.

Scania will be present at Hall 6 J244 and ExtPe6a D194 throughout Eurosatory.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-launches-modular-protected-cab-and-showcases-hybrid-defence-capabilities-at-eurosatory,c4358151

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-logistics-truck-in-demanding-terrain,c3545032 Scania logistics truck in demanding terrain https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-logistics-truck-in-demanding-terrain--full-size-image-,c3545033 Scania logistics truck in demanding terrain (full size image) https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-modular-protected-cab,c3545034 Scania modular protected cab https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-engine-for-defence-applications,c3545036 Scania engine for defence applications https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-heavy-equipment-tractor-with-crewcab,c3545037 Scania heavy equipment tractor with CrewCab

SOURCE Scania