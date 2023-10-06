Scania launches new battery-electric bus platform at Busworld

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Scania battery-electric bus platform, one part of the company's complete e-mobility solutions covering vehicles, services, and systems makes its debut at Busworld. With the introduction of low-entry 4x2 buses, the sustainably sourced and built batteries offer a vast energy storage capacity of up to 520 kWh and have been developed specifically for heavy commercial vehicles, enabling a range in optimal conditions of over 500 km.

Scania's committed electrification journey started with field tests of hybrid electric buses as early as 2007. Today, with the introduction of the new Scania battery-electric bus platform and complementary e-mobility solutions, Scania advances along its electrification roadmap to reach the set Science-Based Targets for CO2 reduction and to provide silent zero-emission transport for people and societies around the world.

Scania´s e-mobility offering encompasses everything from site energy and operational analysis to charging units, financing, installation and a range of other services, providing guidance throughout the implementation process and enabling reliable and efficient operations.

The initial introduction of the new platform is made available in low-entry 4x2 buses which will be developed in close collaboration with bodybuilder partners. These buses will be available in two performance steps – a four-battery variant with an installed capacity of 416 kWh and a five-battery variant with an installed capacity of 520 kWh. In optimal conditions, this equates to a range of more than 400 km for the former, and over 500 km for the latter.

"During the development of our new battery electric bus platform, range, performance, and battery responsibility have been key areas – all crucial to achieving viable and sustainable transport systems. Combined with our latest e-mobility services and solutions, this means we will provide complete and highly competitive solutions for urban applications in all our current regions," says Carl-Johan Lööf, Head of Product Management, People Transport Solutions at Scania.

For actors within the transport sector, it is essential to consider the impact of emissions on the environment and the management of the product life cycle. Scania is continuously aligning operations with the vision of sustainable development and focuses on managing the impact on both people and the environment throughout the value chain.

The sustainably developed batteries are both designed and produced in partnership between Northvolt and Scania, ensuring premium quality and all-round responsibility. Equipped with one of the most sustainable, heavy commercial vehicle batteries on the market, and engineered with improved battery capacity and range, the new bus platform also brings with it more advanced safety and digital functions:

For urban applications - globally

The low-entry 4x2 BEV comes with flexible specification options to meet different conditions and requirements, and facilitates adaption for bodybuilders. It is suitable for medium and heavy-duty operations, in city, suburban, and regional applications, in both Class I and Class II. The bus comes in two different chassis widths – 2500 mm and 2550 mm – and the two different axle gears provide ratio options that work in the most challenging topography.

The low-entry 4x2 BEV comes with flexible specification options to meet different conditions and requirements, and facilitates adaption for bodybuilders. It is suitable for medium and heavy-duty operations, in city, suburban, and regional applications, in both Class I and Class II. The bus comes in two different chassis widths – 2500 mm and 2550 mm – and the two different axle gears provide ratio options that work in the most challenging topography.

The new electric machine is more powerful as it comes with a newly integrated cooling system and an updated control system which meets the highest cyber security demands. The machine runs at 300 kW in peak operation and 250 kW in continuous operation.

The new electric machine is more powerful as it comes with a newly integrated cooling system and an updated control system which meets the highest cyber security demands. The machine runs at 300 kW in peak operation and 250 kW in continuous operation.

High-capacity battery packs in both 4-pack (416 kWh) and 5-pack (520 kWh) configurations equate to a range of more than 400 km and 500 km respectively, in optimal conditions. The batteries have been developed and are built in partnership with Northvolt to safeguard quality as well as environmental and social sustainability, both in the production process and supply chain.

High-capacity battery packs in both 4-pack (416 kWh) and 5-pack (520 kWh) configurations equate to a range of more than 400 km and 500 km respectively, in optimal conditions. The batteries have been developed and are built in partnership with Northvolt to safeguard quality as well as environmental and social sustainability, both in the production process and supply chain.

Scania's updated battery packs and battery management system allow faster charging – and the new robust charging port placement makes it more convenient as well.

Scania's updated battery packs and battery management system allow faster charging – and the new robust charging port placement makes it more convenient as well.

Multiple advanced state-of-the-art driver assistance systems (ADAS), additional safety features, and strong protection from cyber security threats provide the safest possible operation for the driver, the passengers and surrounding road users. These meet and even exceed the strict EU safety regulations for heavy commercial vehicles.

Multiple advanced state-of-the-art driver assistance systems (ADAS), additional safety features, and strong protection from cyber security threats provide the safest possible operation for the driver, the passengers and surrounding road users. These meet and even exceed the strict EU safety regulations for heavy commercial vehicles.

Powered by the new electrical system and Smart Dash instrument panel, the buses come with new or improved digital functionalities – from safety functions and remote diagnostics to real-time maps and over-the-air capabilities. The future-proof Smart Dash is the ultimate interface that provides wireless updates, and full integration to other digital touchpoints. It enhances the driver experience and makes it more intuitive, while also increasing operational efficiency.

Read more about our BEV buses here.

