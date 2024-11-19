Scania opens up access to digital ecosystem to diverse and mixed-brand fleets

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Fleet concept is Scania's response to the realities of today's complex and multi-layered haulage industry. By integrating their entire fleets and trailers into the full range of Scania's digital services, hauliers can connect not just their Scania vehicles but those of other truck manufacturers, too.

Today, Scania introduces its Complete Fleet concept for digital services. Regardless of vehicle brand or type, all of the vehicles and trailers in a customer's fleet can now have the same comprehensive access to Scania's growing range of digital services, such as positioning, tachograph, performance reports and service planning. This applies equally to both multiple brands and mixed-fuel fleets, including gas, biofuel, battery-electric vehicles, combustion engines, and plug-in electric hybrids.

The Complete Fleet approach will enable transport company owners to have better visibility, control and energy efficiency for their whole fleet. It reflects Scania's understanding that many of our loyal customers also have other vehicle brands in their fleets, as well as diverse types of truck body applications and trailers.

In addition to this, the European haulage industry today has significantly more trailers than trucks on the road, with trailers tending to remain in fleets for much longer than vehicles. In many cases, the older trailers still used in rolling fleets are not connected, meaning they are hard to locate and even more difficult to manage.

Until now, many transport companies requiring a full overview of their fleet may have chosen to retrofit one particular telematics system for managing their various vehicles or trailers. It's an inefficient and costly approach that can mean their primary transport assets – the tools of their trade - are often in workshops, when they should be out on the road keeping the supply chain going and earning their owners money.

Some transport company owners choose to stick with factory-installed telematics systems that are specific to their different vehicle brands, but this can make overall fleet planning a fragmented and inefficient process. Not having connectivity or overview of part of the fleet has a negative impact on utilisation and efficiency, and is another complicating factor for overall transport operations.

Complete Fleet now gives fleet owners a new simpler and much more effective 'catch-all' option. Better still, the onboarding of mixed fleets into Scania's digital ecosystem with the Complete Fleet approach is a simple and quick process which can be done from within My Scania itself, through existing data-sharing and other enabling agreements.

It all adds up to customers having the opportunity to connect and control their entire mixed fleet of diverse trucks and trailers on a scalable basis, giving them efficient planning for the entire unit, both truck and trailer, and providing them with complete overview and transparency.

"Scania wants to be together with our customers throughout their journey, and the introduction of Complete Fleet is the latest example of how we can support them with cross-system compatibility now and in the future," says Andrea Wetterberg, Acting Head of Service Portfolio and Delivery at Scania.

"By offering a unified and expanding digital service with consistent data across all vehicle brands and trailers, we are giving today's haulage company owners transparency and safety, cost-efficiency and energy savings across their entire fleet."

