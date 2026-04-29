Scania Performance Summary January - March 2026

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Profitability maintained despite lower volumes and increased uncertainty

Summary of the first quarter 2026:

Sales revenue decreased by 8 percent to SEK 44.9 billion (48.9)

Adjusted return on sales was 11.0 percent (11.1)

Deliveries decreased by 6 percent to 20,978 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 130 units (104)

Order intake increased by 10 percent to 27,318 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 342 units (154)

Scania delivered a solid first quarter of 2026 amid increased geopolitical uncertainty. Despite lower unit sales and negative currency effect, Scania kept the level of profitability supported by cost efficiency and the resilience from the service business.

Scania's sales revenue declined in the first quarter, reflecting lower volumes mainly due to constraints in our delivery flows. Profitability remained in line with the corresponding period last year, despite negative currency effects, as a result of increased cost efficiency and continued strong momentum in the service business.

Total order intake increased considerably in the first quarter. In Europe, demand started strongly but softened towards the end of the quarter amid rising economic volatility as an effect of the war in Iran, adding further complexity to an already uncertain business landscape. Growth in order intake in Latin America was driven by Brazil where a subsidised loan programme for fleet renewal supported demand.

"Scania performed well, with strong service momentum and solid truck orders, despite lower delivery volumes in the first quarter. Our focus on building resilience, including accelerating our presence in China and improving speed, efficiency and cost-competitiveness, is beginning to pay off, helping us navigate a volatile environment," says Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania and TRATON Group.

Further reading

Read Scania's Q1 2026 Performance Summary and the full CEO comment at https://www.scania.com/performance-summary

Scania's full financial performance can be found in the segment reporting of TRATON Group's interim statement.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

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SOURCE Scania