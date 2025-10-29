Scania Performance Summary July-Sept 2025

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2025/PRNewswire/ --

Orders up while profitability is impacted by investments

Scania Group sales revenue declined by 3 percent to SEK 46.9 billion (48.2)

Adjusted operating result decreased by 26 percent to SEK 5.2 billion (7.1), with an adjusted return on sales of 11.1 percent (14.7)

Vehicle deliveries (unit sales) decreased by 1 percent to 21,545 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 159 units (80)

Incoming orders increased by 20 percent to 20,492 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles amounted to 133 units (169)

Scania delivered a resilient performance in the third quarter, with strong orders amid profitability pressure, impacted by lower volumes and strategic investments. Focus on China and efficiency is strengthening long-term competitiveness.

Sales revenue declined in the third quarter, mainly reflecting lower delivery volumes. The adjusted operating result was also impacted by currency headwinds, market mix and cost related to the build-up of the industrial hub in China. Truck deliveries declined, mainly in Brazil where high interest rates, inflation and tariffs curbed demand – partly offset by increased deliveries in Europe and Asia. Scania maintained a stable 17.9 percent market share in Europe, despite the contracting total truck market. Order intake increased significantly in the third quarter, supported by focused commercial efforts in key markets.

"The business environment remains unstable, but Scania continues to demonstrate resilience," says Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania and TRATON Group. "Our increasing orders show we are maintaining customer confidence while preparing the company for long-term growth."

See Scania's Performance Summary for Q3 2025 and the full CEO comment: https://www.scania.com/performance-summary

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-performance-summary-july-sept-2025,c4257250

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Scania