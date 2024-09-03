Scania presents new 13-litre marine engine

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the international maritime industry trade fair SMM on 3-6 September, Scania presents the new 13-litre DI13 marine engine for propulsion and auxiliary use. This is Scania's most advanced marine engine, exceeding high performance and reliability standards.

Scania's new 13-litre marine engine brings reliability and improvement in performance that results in significant emission reductions. "This is our most advanced marine engine so far, contributing to a better operating economy and sustainability at sea. We want to meet our customers' needs and positively impact fuel efficiency and product performance for demanding conditions within all operations," says Fredrik Järild, Head of Sales Power Solutions.

With an improved fuel efficiency, this 13-litre engine has a major CO2-emission reduction. It is the most fuel-efficient option out of the company's marine engines, meaning up to eight per cent improvement in fuel consumption compared to the current generation at the same power output, which is already high performing. That translates to a potential saving of up to 6.7 litres of diesel per engine hour at full load.

It has increased maximum power and capability to perform with tough heavy loads but is also prepared for light or medium duty or hybrid use. The new engine is fit for a wide range of applications, including the possibility of downsizing from higher-size alternatives. The engine complies with current IMO Tier III emission standards and is compatible with biodiesel blends and HVO fuels.

The new 13-litre engine is based on Scania Super, which received top recognitions from international experts, including the "Green Truck" award in 2024 and "Diesel of the Year" in 2023. This, together with Scania's long-term experience in the marine industry and close collaboration with various types of customers paved the way for a product dedicated to marine applications, prepared for times of transition in energy sources. "After the successful introduction of the new platform for trucks, buses and industrial applications, it is time to expand our offering to marine industries," says Järild.

Scania has a wide range of solutions and is also scaling up its electric alternatives such as hybrid and full-electric solutions, now available for customers. Read more here

Facts:

The 13-litre new marine propulsion engine has a power range of 257-772 kW (350-1050 HP) and an auxiliary range of 301-553 kW: subject to duty ratings, emission standards and rated speed.

