Scania receives big new order for hybrid buses

Tenerife company TITSA's 231-vehicle purchase includes 173 hybrid-electric buses, giving it one of the largest hybrid fleets of any Spanish or Portuguese public transport provider.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania has received a large new order for hybrid buses from Canary Islands-based public transportation company Transportes Interurbanos de Tenerife S.A.U. (TITSA). 

TITSA, which operates the only public bus service on the island of Tenerife, was already a major Scania customer, with more than 60 percent of its 600-strong fleet coming from the Swedish brand. But this latest deal is for 231 new buses including 173 hybrid units, meaning that the bus company will have 291 Scania combination combustion-electric vehicles, giving it one of the largest hybrid vehicle fleets of any Spanish or Portuguese public transport providers. 

TITSA carries more than 60 million passengers a year and covers more than 35 million kilometres across 180 island bus lines. The new deal underlines the Tenerife company's commitment to sustainability, as well as its continuing trust in Scania to provide the solutions to help meet its environmental targets.

"Scania is the company that could best adapt to our needs. We value a combination of different factors: vehicle quality, peace of mind provided by the maintenance contracts, accessibility, personalised and friendly service, and definitely the fuel savings that go along perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and the environment," explains Pedro Gómez, Technical Director at TITSA.

Alberto Linares, Scania Ibérica Bus, Engine, and Sustainability Commercial Director, is full of praise for TITSA's commitment to sustainable transport:

"Sustainability, reducing our carbon footprint and caring for the environment in general are fundamental values at Scania. It is extremely satisfying that companies are increasingly taking these aspects into account, and that organisations like TITSA are opting for sustainable transport. In this sense, we enjoy having close relationships with our clients, learning about their needs first hand, and offering personalised solutions to lend their business a continuity, while also preserving the environment and contributing to a better future."

The new buses are backed by a four-year guarantee, while the hybrid vehicle batteries are guaranteed for seven years. The vehicles will be delivered over the next two years: 135 units in 2024 and the remaining 96 in 2025. Castrosua will be responsible for the bodywork of all these chassis.

Scania sees public transport as a key element in the transition to a safe and sustainable transport system. Its offer includes battery-electric, hybrid-electric, and renewable fuel-based solutions for a wide range of different applications, each of which can be tailored to its customers' total operating economy and sustainability needs. 

