Scania secures significant truck order in the UK

News provided by

Scania

24 Jul, 2023, 04:23 ET

The order is one of Scania's biggest single European and the largest battery electric truck order to be completed over one calendar year.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania is committed to delivering on the premium brand promise towards customers and driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Consortium Purchasing group orders an extensive fleet of trucks to be delivered across the Culina Group, WS Group and A.W. Jenkinson Group.

The complete order consists of 2,500 trucks to be delivered over 12 months. The deal includes internal combustion engine trucks powered by the latest generation 13-litre SUPER drivetrain and 100 battery-electric trucks, some of the first Scania regional-haul battery-electric 4x2 tractor units to be used on UK roads. 

Each vehicle will be supported by three years of full repair and maintenance contracts, with some trucks financed through Scania Financial Services.

Christian Levin, CEO for Scania, said: "Scania has had a close and successful relationship with Culina Group, WS Group and A.W. Jenkinson Group for many years. This is a significant deal that marks a milestone on our continued journey towards sustainable transport."

William Stobart, Deputy CEO of Culina Group, said: "On behalf of the Consortium, we are very pleased to be able to renew our agreement." 

"It's been a difficult time for OEMs with global supply issues, but Scania has worked closely with us over the past two years to minimise the impact for both parties. This is testament to the true partnership between the businesses."

Chris Newitt, Managing Director for Scania UK, said: "I would like to thank the Consortium Purchasing board for giving us the opportunity to continue our great relationship." 

"It's testament to the strength between the two organisations that we can make this announcement, but also, to those involved in making it possible over the many years that this deal is built upon."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall
Corporate Public and Media Relations manager
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Scania

Also from this source

Scania places first green steel order in further step towards decarbonised supply chain

Scania to call for a wide and responsible approach to sustainability at UITP summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.