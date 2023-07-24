Scania secures significant truck order in the UK

The order is one of Scania's biggest single European and the largest battery electric truck order to be completed over one calendar year.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania is committed to delivering on the premium brand promise towards customers and driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Consortium Purchasing group orders an extensive fleet of trucks to be delivered across the Culina Group, WS Group and A.W. Jenkinson Group.

The complete order consists of 2,500 trucks to be delivered over 12 months. The deal includes internal combustion engine trucks powered by the latest generation 13-litre SUPER drivetrain and 100 battery-electric trucks, some of the first Scania regional-haul battery-electric 4x2 tractor units to be used on UK roads.

Each vehicle will be supported by three years of full repair and maintenance contracts, with some trucks financed through Scania Financial Services.

Christian Levin, CEO for Scania, said: "Scania has had a close and successful relationship with Culina Group, WS Group and A.W. Jenkinson Group for many years. This is a significant deal that marks a milestone on our continued journey towards sustainable transport."

William Stobart, Deputy CEO of Culina Group, said: "On behalf of the Consortium, we are very pleased to be able to renew our agreement."

"It's been a difficult time for OEMs with global supply issues, but Scania has worked closely with us over the past two years to minimise the impact for both parties. This is testament to the true partnership between the businesses."

Chris Newitt, Managing Director for Scania UK, said: "I would like to thank the Consortium Purchasing board for giving us the opportunity to continue our great relationship."

"It's testament to the strength between the two organisations that we can make this announcement, but also, to those involved in making it possible over the many years that this deal is built upon."

