Scania testing electrification and hydrogen solutions with customers through Pilot Partner initiative

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery-electric transport unchanged as core of Scania's sustainable transport strategy, but company keeping on top of other technologies and combinations as well.

Scania is all-in for electrification but it is also continuing to leave no stone unturned to better understand all forms of sustainable transport, as a recent new research initiative from its Pilot Partner programme shows.

Earlier this month at Transport.CH in Bern, Switzerland, Scania showcased its collaboration with Asko Norge AS, a longstanding partner and leader in sustainable logistics, to test hydrogen fuel cell trucks in business operations, in order to evaluate technical performance, operational feasibility, and commercial potential.

Although these vehicles are not yet available for order, they form part of Scania's broader Pilot Partner programme, an initiative the company has established with selected customers which aims to assess electrification technology and various other solutions under daily conditions to see what they can contribute to fossil-free transport.

"By testing in real transport environments, we learn what works best in practice and how to accelerate progress," explains Tony Sandberg, Head of Scania Pilot Partner.

The hydrogen vehicle test does not change Scania's strategy for the decarbonisation of the transport system, which remains centred on direct electrification. However, it is one of several tests being conducted through the Pilot Partner programme to understand how different energy carriers and powertrains perform. The aim is to see which real-life strengths and weaknesses other technologies and fuels exhibit.

The pilot truck tests with Asko

By combining Scania's established electric powertrain technology with hydrogen systems, Scania and Asko have initially found that the trucks can reach ranges of up to 1,000 kilometres per refuelling, emitting only water vapour. The two companies' collaboration illustrates how partnerships drive practical progress in sustainable transport.

"Being part of Scania's Pilot Partner initiative gives us a unique opportunity to test and influence the development of sustainable solutions that fit our operations," says Jørn Arvid Endresen, CEO of ASKO Midt.

Tony Sandberg adds: "Asko's strong commitment and proactive approach are key to accelerating the transition. Together, we turn insights from pilots into practical knowledge that benefits the whole industry."

Scania Pilot Partner: 'where innovation meets application' with customers

Scania Pilot Partner initiative, which was established in 2021 is the company's dedicated collaboration for innovation with selected customers. Scania Pilot Partner evaluates and tests a wide range of technologies and methods, from battery-electric solutions – which remain the company's strategic focus – to combustion engines powered by range extender and emerging alternatives such as hydrogen fuel cells.

By testing these solutions in real operations, Scania and its partners gain valuable insights into how different technologies perform in practice, supporting customers in their own transition to decarbonised transport.

Every Pilot Partner project is more than a test; it's a hands-on learning platform where Scania and its customers evaluate and refine sustainable transport solutions in real operations. From city distribution to long-haul transport, the insights gained help validate technology performance, operational efficiency, and total cost of ownership.

"This is where innovation meets application," says Sandberg. "By working side by side with customers, we turn pilots into progress and strengthen Scania's role in leading the shift towards a sustainable transport system."

